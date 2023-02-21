Spacee's President Nominated Among 50 Innovators in AI

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions for retailers and consumer brands, is proud to announce that its President, COO and Secretary of the Board, Mirna Abyad Baloul, has been nominated among 50 of the most innovative leaders in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry.

SPACEE President, COO and Secretary of the Board, Mirna Abyad Baloul

Mirna's nomination is a testament to her leadership and expertise in driving Spacee's mission of delivering solutions that make a meaningful impact on the retail industry. Under her direction, Spacee has developed Hovertouch, a unique solution that brings products to life using computer vision and requires no screen or customer device. In addition, the company has also introduced Deming, a mini-robot supply chain solution that provides retailers with accurate, near-real-time visibility on inventory levels, helping them improve efficiency and reduce costs and waste while ensuring Planogram compliance.

"I am honoured to be recognised among 50 innovators in AI and to be part of a team that is shaping the future of the retail industry," said Mirna Abyad Baloul. "At Spacee, we are committed to delivering progressive solutions that positively impact retailers and consumers alike. Our solutions are designed to help retailers optimise their operations, increase efficiency and reduce waste while providing an engaging and convenient shopping experience for customers."

"Mirna's nomination is a testament to her leadership and expertise and reflects the innovative spirit of our entire team," said Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee. "Our expansion to the UAE is a consolidation of our progressive journey, and I am confident that with Mirna at the helm, we will continue to drive growth and success for Spacee and our customers."

Mirna is responsible for global operations at Spacee and holds a Juris Doctor, MBA with an emphasis on IT, and a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering. She is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors. Before joining Spacee, during her time at Texas Instruments, Mirna led a global team of analogue patent attorneys and developed and executed intellectual property processes, systems, and practices based on business strategy, changing laws, market data, licensing interests, potential adverse cases, and senior management goals. She also successfully negotiated multimillion-dollar agreements with international, external customer companies and presented annual strategies and reviews to Sr. Vice Presidents in all technical areas of analogue business. Before that, at Motorola, Mirna designed and ran automated test scripts using Micrographics, TTCN, PTK, and Visual C++ and developed systems for BlueTooth and GSM platforms. Her expertise in IP protection and extensive technical knowledge have been invaluable in her role as President, COO, Board Member & Secretary at SPACEE, where she brings strategic leadership and operational excellence to the forefront

Reem Masswadeh, M: +971 (05)0 583 9330, E: reem@tpra.me

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006523/Spacee__President.jpg

SOURCE Spacee