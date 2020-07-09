SP Jain Global Announces New Flexible Learning Options for Undergraduate Students, Including a New Dubai-based 4-year BBA, 3-year BEC and 3-years BBC

DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) recently announced a new fully Dubai-based 4-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program, 3-year Bachelor of Business Communication (BBC) and 3-year Bachelor of Economics (BEC). This announcement comes in response to the need of students and parents who amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, prefer to be at home or closer to home.

Students opting for these programs can complete their studies entirely in Dubai and graduate with an Australian degree. Besides this, SP Jain has 3 other campuses in Singapore, Mumbai and Sydney. They may study a year or two at any of these campuses, thereby enriching their learning experience. SP Jain has also recently launched a new high-end online learning format for students who are unwilling to go to a physical campus. This gives students considerable flexibility to decide based on their preferences.

"SP Jain is known worldwide for pioneering and offering the world's first tri-city BBA program where students study in not one, but a minimum of three international cities," shares Nitish Jain, President, SP Jain Global. "But we are now living in unprecedented times and the need of the hour is to address uncertainty with flexibility. We are confident that students and parents will benefit from these new options in a number of ways, including the ability to ensure that they are able to make the best academic choices for their interests and ambitions."

The SP Jain President shares that the School original tri-city model will also continue to be offered for those who wish to study in Singapore, Dubai and Sydney and gain Post Study Work Rights in Australia on graduation. "Our students have found much success in Australia – both during the program and after – so it is only natural that we will continue to offer our original model for students who don't mind travelling to three countries." In 2019, over 50% of the School's BBA graduates secured employment in Australia with average starting salaries of AUD 55,000 and majority of the rest in Dubai, Singapore, India and rest of the world within 4 months of completing their program.

Admissions for the BBA are currently open with classes expected to commence in September 2020. For more information on the program, please contact us at Tel: +971 4 56 16 700; Mobile: +971 56 416 5192, or email: ug.dubai@spjain.org

ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain is an Australian business school with campuses in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive of crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time MBA and Global MBA programs have significant recognition as evinced through global rankings.

Forbes: Top 15 Best International 1-year MBAs (2019-21)

Times Higher Education-Wall Street Journal: Top 5 Best International 1-year MBAs (2018)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1-year MBAs (2017-19

The Economist: Top 100 Full-Time MBAs worldwide (2015)

Forbes: Top 10 Best International 1-year MBAs (2015-17)

Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013-15)

Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA programs (2011 and 2012)

S P Jain is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia. S P Jain's world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai. For more information, please visit. www.spjain.ae.

