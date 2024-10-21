Soverin Celebrates 10 Years of Safeguarding Privacy with Future-Proof Email Technology

A decade of 'Privacy by Design' and secure email solutions for hosting companies, MSPs, ISPs, resellers, and SMBs.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soverin, a privacy-first email platform, proudly marks its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade of delivering independent, secure, and future-proof email solutions for users and businesses worldwide. From its essential beginnings to its current role as a leader in privacy-focused email services, Soverin has consistently gone above and beyond industry standards to provide secure mailboxes for its customers and users.

A Decade of Milestones and Growth

Since its legal launch, Soverin and its team of passionate privacy advocates have consistently demonstrated their commitment to secure email, innovation, and excellence. Expanding its B2B offerings to serve a broader market, including hosting companies like Mijndomein and Nexylan, resellers, MSPs, ISPs, resellers and SMBs, Soverin has solidified its control over data privacy and security by establishing self-hosting capabilities to ensure full ownership of its infrastructure. This is evident in several key milestones, including achieving a place among the first five platforms in the prestigious Internet.nl Hall of Fame for Mail and earning an A+ rating from SSL LABS for top-tier security. In addition, the company's dedication to partner success has been highlighted for its advocacy efforts through its partnership with privacy frontrunner Bits of Freedom.

"We founded Soverin with a clear vision: to provide an email security gateway that doesn't compromise on functionality," says Diana Krieger, CEO & Co-founder of Soverin. "We've always believed in giving our users control over their email, data, and privacy. We're incredibly proud of our journey and the milestones we've achieved in partnership with our incredible team, dedicated partners and users."

Privacy Momentum: An Answer to Big Tech

In an era of increasing concern about privacy and the dominance of big tech, Soverin has stayed true to its core values: email privacy by design & default. Streamlining the complexities of email management, Soverin offers B2B companies an agile and sustainable solution. By prioritizing security, scalability, and stability, it provides a compelling alternative to traditional big tech platforms. This allows its B2B customers to focus on scaling their businesses while it handles the technical intricacies of secure email management, safeguarding them from the evolving and complex digital landscape.

"During these times of rapid technological advancement where data privacy is paramount, Soverin is well-positioned to lead the way," says Andre Meij, Co-founder and Chief Architect of Soverin. "We're constantly innovating to stay ahead of the curve. This isn't just about technology; it's about creating an email platform with a soul, a platform that our users and/or partners can trust to keep their data and their inboxes safe."

The Future: Continued Growth, Privacy, and Innovation

As Soverin celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the company looks forward to the next decade with the same commitment to privacy and innovation. Our revamped Roundcube webmail, featuring a modern look and feel, along with enhanced calendar and address book integrations, is just one example, highlighting our dedication to providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

"For the past 10 years, we've focused on creating a platform that not only delivers on privacy but also makes email smile. Our strong, independent growth proves that both single users as well as businesses care about their data and keeping it secure, and prefer to leave it in the hands of experts like Soverin. With this in mind, we're proud to continue shaping the future of encrypted email technology, leading its charge into the next decade," stated Ivo Fokke, Co-founder and COO.

About Soverin

Passionate about changing the status quo when it comes to digital privacy, Soverin is an independent, privacy-first email provider based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For a decade, Soverin's mission has been to ensure secure communication by giving users control over the privacy of their mailboxes. Run by a team of email experts, including tech gurus, network pros, domain authorities, protocol specialists, internet pioneers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, we have created a secure, scalable, and steady email platform that is safe, functional, and easy to use.

soverin.com