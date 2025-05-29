Sovereign AI, Resilient Economies, and Regional Connectivity Headline FORTUNE ASEAN-GCC-China and FORTUNE ASEAN-GCC Economic Forums 2025

Landmark forums in Kuala Lumpur close with a high-level call for shared AI governance, infrastructure investment, and inclusive growth across ASEAN, GCC, and China.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The FORTUNE ASEAN-GCC-China and FORTUNE ASEAN-GCC Economic Forums 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, have concluded with a clear call to action: Advance sovereign AI, deepen regional economic ties, and adopt inclusive growth strategies to weather global uncertainties.

FORTUNE ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum 2025 opening and Gala Dinner. From left: His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam; His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China; the Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia; and His Excellency Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates.

Organized by Fortune in collaboration with the Government of Malaysia, the landmark two-day program convened heads of government, FORTUNE 500 CEOs, industry leaders, and innovation pioneers from ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China. With the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," the forums provided a vital platform for government and business leaders to explore ways in which the 18 participating countries could collaborate to forge a shared economic roadmap for the future.

Opening with the Fortune ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum (AGCEF) and Gala Dinner on Tuesday, the events catalyzed bold discussions on how to harness shared strengths—from natural resources and capital to digital infrastructure and youth-driven innovation—to navigate today's geopolitical and technological disruptions.

At the AGCEF Gala Dinner, the Honourable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, reaffirmed ASEAN's commitment to centrality, effective engagement, and focusing on economic fundamentals to drive growth. He expressed appreciation for the unprecedented cooperation from ASEAN, GCC, and China, noting the leaders' consensus to issue a joint statement outlining shared principles of good governance, policy clarity, and the protection of citizens' welfare across all three regions.

His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China told government ministers, policymakers and business leaders at the Gala Dinner that China, ASEAN, and the GCC countries enjoy a long-standing friendship and cooperation, rooted in a rich historical foundation. He noted that "China stands ready to work with ASEAN and GCC countries to strengthen alignment of development strategies, and deepen cooperation on regional integration. We must also firmly uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, safeguard the stable and unimpeded functioning of industrial and supply chains, and keep breaking new ground in our common development."

At the ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum, leaders acknowledged the need for a new framework on global AI cooperation rooted in sovereignty, inclusivity, and digital infrastructure. His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam told the forum AI is a strategic growth imperative and urged alignment between ASEAN's emerging markets and GCC nations. Leaders also explored strategies to enhance data infrastructure and drive innovation to drive sustainable growth and competitiveness.

Unity in Harmony: A Historic Anthem for the Future

In a celebration of unity, Fortune used AI to co-create the ASEAN-GCC-China Theme Song - "A Shared Future" (命运共同体) – which was unveiled at the Gala Dinner on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia's first female singer, Dalia Mubarak, was joined onstage by six top artists from across the three regions including Balqees Fathi from United Arab Emirates, Princess Norodom Jenna (Cambodia), Siti Nurhaliza (Malaysia), Laure Shang (China), Dana Al Meer (Qatar) and Văn Mai Hương (Vietnam). Together, they delivered a rousing live performance blending tradition with innovation and serving as a powerful symbol of female empowerment to inspire young female leaders.

Spotlighting Southeast Asia's Strategic Rise

The two forums cement Fortune's growing role in highlighting the economic transformation of Southeast Asia and its pivotal position in bridging the East and the West. Collectively, the ASEAN-GCC-China corridor represents over two billion people and 20 per cent of global GDP.

"The Fortune ASEAN-GCC-China and ASEAN-GCC Economic Forums 2025 are just the beginning. We are committed to chronicling how these regions define the next era of leadership on AI, energy, and inclusive growth. The forums demonstrate that ASEAN, the GCC, and China are not just responding to change but shaping it," says Clay Chandler, Executive Editor, Asia, Fortune. Looking ahead, Chandler notes, "Fortune will continue to spotlight the region's business transformation, and we are excited to announce the publication of the second annual FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 next month."

AGCEF and AGEF 2025: By the Numbers

More than 200 participants from ASEAN, GCC, and China

Dozens of high-level sessions and closed-door meetings

Four MoUs, agreements, and strategic partnerships signed/exchanged

