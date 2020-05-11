Sovcombank Receives World Finance's Corporate Governance Award for Best ESG Strategy in Russia

News provided by World News Media

LONDON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring edition of World Finance magazine is out now and has recognised Sovcombank as having the Best ESG Strategy in Russia as part of its 2020 Corporate Governance Awards. The award win comes after the Russian lender has made great strides in terms of its sustainability initiatives.

Although the financial world is sometimes considered to be among the most ethically compromised industries, a number of institutions are working hard to change this. Sovcombank has been a long-term adherent to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and currently finances several energy saving, renewable energy and waste management projects.

In an interview published in the most recent World Finance issue, Sovcombanks's CEO Dmitry Gusev told the magazine about specific areas that his organisation has focused on in order to bolster its environmental, sustainability and governance strategy.

"Firstly, transparency and corporate governance are important strands of our sustainability principles," Gusev explained. "As we have grown in size, we have stayed true to our belief that businesses must be open with all stakeholders regarding their operations and performance. In addition, we believe that investing for the future is hugely important. As such, we offer support in terms of advice and bespoke services to help Russia's SMEs."

The decision to honour Sovcombank at the World Finance 2020 Corporate Governance Awards should come as no surprise given the bank's longstanding commitment to sustainability, whether it is through its support for green bonds or its encouragement of responsible investing. In 2020, Sovcombank arranged the largest green bond issue in the Russian market. The award win is richly deserved.

