Southworth Associates Announces Acquisition Of Scott Gilbert's "IOP Consulting" And Appointment Of New Managing Partner

BOISE, Idaho, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southworth Associates announced it has acquired Scott Gilbert's Mississippi based, behavioral health consulting firm, IOP Consulting. Additionally, Southworth Associates announces that Chad Grimm, former CEO of Longbranch Healthcare, will be joining Scott and Ben. This new partnership will increase the size and capabilities of Southworth Associates. Key goals include expansion of existing services such as monitoring, interventions, conferences and development of strategic consulting services and technological tools. The acquisition also includes the purchase of a proprietary behavioral health financial management application; developed by, Scott Gilbert and Chad Grimm.

Benjamin Seymour of Southworth Associates released the following statement: "I am excited to have Scott, Chad and the IOP Consulting team coming on board. Since taking over in 2017, I knew Southworth needed more bandwidth to tackle the new projects and goals of the company. It's no secret behavioral health is in a large transition and rebuilding phase. We see opportunities to help providers tell the story of how they help the patients they serve. The over-arching goal is to make Southworth Associates a resource for not only families, but providers as well."

About IOP Consulting

Founded in 2005, IOP Consulting has specialized in billing and industry strategy, in-network contract negotiation and has served as a "go to" resource for owners and operators in the behavioral health space. Founder Scott Gilbert has owned, operated and sold multiple facilities. He has opened facilities for owners and investors across the US and Europe. Scott Gilbert is revered by many to be an expert in behavioral healthcare.

About Chad Grimm

The foundation of Chad's career began in sales for a number of fortune 500 companies. After a successful career in the surgical device industry, Chad chose to couple his business experience with his passion for helping individuals with substance use disorders. Chad went on to manage a national intervention firm and eventually create a consulting group focused on family case management. In 2017, Chad was recruited for a behavioral health start-up, Longbranch Healthcare, where he served as CEO.

About Southworth Associates:

With the company motto "Lending a Hand Any Time, Any Place", Southworth Associates provides recovery services focused on doing everything in their professional ability to help others. Services include interventions, case management, monitoring, and sober companions. The company values providing hope to those affected by behavioral health disorders; while offering tangible solutions for superior outcomes. They do this through specialized case management services and comprehensive support for patients after discharge.

