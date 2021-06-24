Southern California Edison chooses the CCH® Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate its core planning needs

Expert solution helps the company fully leverage their SAP ecosystem with additional automated core planning capabilities

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that Southern California Edison (SCE) selected CCH® Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) expert solution to capitalize on advanced, automated budgeting, planning and forecasting capabilities.

The utility selected the CCH® Tagetik expert solution following a two-year evaluation process based on the solution's ability to fulfil the core planning automation requirements and to leverage SAP HANA. The solution will allow SCE to leverage their SAP ecosystem and offer increased data processing performance. The initial project scope was expanded to include additional solutions for cost allocation, performance, and regulatory reporting using the CCH® Tagetik Collaborative Office.

"We are delighted to be working with a sector leader like SCE, which has seen the benefits of moving beyond traditional finance and manual budgeting, planning, and forecasting. Together we will improve and automate these processes while increasing efficiency, transparency, as well as visibility to executive management," said Alessio Lolli, Vice President and GM CCH for CCH® Tagetik North America at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

SCE will leverage the CCH® Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform powered by SAP HANA, Enterprise edition to manage financial processes that include Budgeting & Planning, Collaborative Office, Cost Allocation & Profitability Analysis, Report Bursting, and SmartInsight for advanced reporting and analytics - all supported by around-the-clock customer care.

