Southeast Asia Data Center Market Worth USD 14.19 Billion by 2028, Utilization of Renewable Energy to Skyrocket in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

06 Jul, 2023, 18:45 BST
CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia data center market will grow at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2028.
The Southeast Asia data center market has grown significantly, with a major contribution from countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. In 2022, the moratorium on data center construction in Singapore was lifted, with the pilot phase relating to sustainable data center development currently underway. Once this phase is deemed successful, it will result in strong growth in Singapore from 2024. The region is also witnessing edge data center investments across several cities. For instance, in August 2022, Edge Centres announced the development of its EC61 (Chiang Mai) edge facility in Thailand. The company also has plans to deploy additional facilities, namely, EC63 (Khon Kaen) and EC62 (Phuket).
Southeast Asia Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (Investment)
|
USD 14.19 Billion (2028)
|
Market Size (Area)
|
2,658 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
597 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
6.57 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Facility Type, Infrastructure, IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Rest of Southeast Asia
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
· Growing Digitalization Initiatives
· Increasing Adoption of Big Data & IoT and Smart City Developments
· Rise in Submarine Cable Connectivity
Hyperscale Development in the Southeast Asia Data Center Market
In Southeast Asia, countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand are some of the leading markets for hyperscale data center development. In 2022, the investments for hyperscale data centers were witnessed in Singapore from operators such as Microsoft, Facebook, Google, and AWS, whose projects were under construction or announced recently. Moreover, due to land shortage in Singapore, high-capacity hyperscale investment in the country may slow down temporarily. Countries such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia are also expected to witness investments from hyperscale operators in the upcoming years. Most hyperscale operators in Southeast Asia, such as Facebook, AWS, and Microsoft, are adopting renewable energy in their data centers. The governments of various countries are also putting efforts to improve sustainability and attract investments from global data center investments.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Regarding IT infrastructure, the Southeast Asia data center market is expected to shift majorly towards adopting blade servers, switches with a capacity of over 40GbE, and flash storage devices.
- The mechanical infrastructure segment is dominated by investments in cooling systems, with a major focus on water-based cooling systems due to the region's tropical climate. Regarding rack infrastructure, the Southeast Asia data center market is witnessing the adoption of racks with a height of around 42U.
- The electrical infrastructure segment is witnessing an increased interest among facilities to procure UPS systems of more than 750 kVA. The adoption of diesel generators majorly dominates the market. Still, with growing needs for sustainability and increasing innovations in generator fuel type, the market is expected to shift from diesel generators to sustainable fuel sources in coming years.
- The Southeast Asia data center market is witnessing greenfield construction across multiple countries, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and others, with ample industrial land for development.
Market Segmentation
Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Rest of Southeast Asia
Table of Content
ABOUT ARIZTON
ABOUT OUR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES
WHAT'S INCLUDED
SEGMENTS INCLUDED
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
MARKET AT GLANCE
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- INVESTMENT: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
- AREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
- POWER CAPACITY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
MARKET DYNAMICS
- MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
- MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
- MARKET RESTRAINTS
- SITE SELECTION CRITERIA
FACILITY TYPE SEGMENTATION
- HYPERSCALE DATA CENTERS
- COLOCATION DATA CENTERS
- ENTERPRISE DATA CENTERS
INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENTATION
- IT INFRASTRUCTURE
- ELECTRICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- MECHANICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- COOLING SYSTEMS
- COOLING TECHNIQUES
- GENERAL CONSTRUCTION
TIER STANDARDS SEGMENTATION
GEOGRAPHY SEGMENTATION
SOUTHEAST ASIA
- MARKET SNAPSHOT & KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- DATA CENTER MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- DATA CENTER MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
- DATA CENTER MARKET BY AREA
- DATA CENTER MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- DATA CENTER MARKET BY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
- DATA CENTER MARKET BY IT INFRASTRUCTURE
SINGAPORE
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY FTZS & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
INDONESIA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY FTZS & INVESTMENT COST
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
MALAYSIA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY FTZS, AREA DEVELOPMENT & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
THAILAND
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY LAND PRICING & AREA DEVELOPMENT
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & POWER ADDITION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
PHILIPPINES
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY FTZS & HIGHLIGHTS
- MARKET BY AREA
- POWER PRICING & RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
VIETNAM
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY FTZS & LAND PRICING
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
REST OF SOUTHEAST ASIA
- KEY INVESTORS & INVESTMENTS
- MARKET BY INVESTMENT
- KEY AREA DEVELOPMENT
- MARKET BY AREA
- RENEWABLE ENERGY ADOPTION
- MARKET BY POWER CAPACITY
- KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE ADOPTION
- MARKET BY INFRASTRUCTURE
MARKET PARTICIPANTS
- IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS & SUBCONTRACTORS
- DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- NEW ENTRANTS
QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
APPENDIX
- ABBREVIATIONS
- DEFINITIONS
- SEGMENTAL COVERAGE
Share this article