Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Investment to Reach $5.29 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia data center construction market is growing at a CAGR of 11.69% during 2023-2029.

Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Research Report by Arizton

Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size - Investment (2029) USD 5.29 Billion Market Size - Investment (2023) USD 2.80 Billion CAGR - Investment (2023-2029) 11.18 % Market Size - Area (2029) 3,079 Thousand Square Feet Power Capacity (2029) 578 MW Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Regional Analysis Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asia Countries)



The Southeast Asia data center construction market is one of the fastest-developing markets globally, driven by the increase in cloud adoption, the advent of 5G services, and the adoption of AI, Big data, and IoT technology. Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand have robust connectivity and are among the most connected countries in Southeast Asia. Singapore is the gateway and an integral interconnection point to several APAC countries, including Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Pakistan. The adoption of cloud-based services will likely be a significant driver of the data center market over the next few years.

Moreover, Singapore boasts the largest existing capacity in the region, and countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines are outpacing it in terms of new investments, collectively capturing over 50% of the market share for new investments. This trend can be attributed to several factors, including lower energy costs, increased renewable energy sources, and inexpensive labor and land availability. These factors are influencing companies' decisions to invest in these emerging markets.

Watch Out for How Advancing in Adoption of AI Boosting the Market Growth

In June 2023 , Run ai, a company that manages computing resources for AI tasks, announced a strategic partnership with AI Singapore. AI Singapore , a national R&D initiative led by the National Research Foundation, Singapore , aims to establish strong AI capabilities in the country. This collaboration aims to provide scalable infrastructure solutions for various AI projects and assist AI Singapore in its mission to expedite AI adoption across industries.

, Run ai, a company that manages computing resources for AI tasks, announced a strategic partnership with AI Singapore. AI , a national R&D initiative led by the National Research Foundation, , aims to establish strong AI capabilities in the country. This collaboration aims to provide scalable infrastructure solutions for various AI projects and assist AI Singapore in its mission to expedite AI adoption across industries. AI Singapore , as the country's AI initiative, holds a pivotal position in aiding organizations in adopting AI solutions. It has made significant strides through its notable 100 Experiments Programme (100E) and the acclaimed AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP). Collaborating with over 60 companies, they've trained over 200 Singaporean AI engineers to create, assess, and implement numerous AI models that tackle real-world challenges.

, as the country's AI initiative, holds a pivotal position in aiding organizations in adopting AI solutions. It has made significant strides through its notable 100 Experiments Programme (100E) and the acclaimed AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP). Collaborating with over 60 companies, they've trained over 200 Singaporean AI engineers to create, assess, and implement numerous AI models that tackle real-world challenges. While AI investments primarily focus on Singapore , nine out of the top 10 deals involved start-ups based in Singapore that cater to various businesses and use cases throughout the region. For instance, Biofourmis, a health analytics platform analyzing physiological data from clinical-grade wearables, operates in both Singapore and Indonesia . Similarly, Tookitaki, a sophisticated decision-support system for compliance programs in the financial services sector, extends its operations across the six major Southeast Asian countries.

The Southeast Asia Colocation Data Center Market by Investment to Reach $4 Billion by 2029

In Southeast Asia, colocation investments in Singapore declined significantly over the last few years owing to the lack of space for new builds. This has led to the spill over demand toward Indonesia and Malaysia. The upcoming capacity of under-construction announced and planned data center campuses across these two countries will overtake Singapore's existing colocation capacity. In the same year, BDx Indonesia, Chindata Group, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Keppel Data Centres, GDS Services, Princeton Digital Group, and others invested in developing colocation data center facilities in the region.

The Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:



CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center construction market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Southeast Asia data center construction market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Southeast Asia data center construction market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Southeast Asia data center construction market helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the data center construction market across Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Southeast Asia data center construction market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Southeast Asia data center construction market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

Facility Type

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asia Countries

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the Southeast Asia data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Southeast Asia data center construction market by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Southeast Asia data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Southeast Asia data center construction market by 2029?

