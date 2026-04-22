South Korea's flag carrier and largest airline, Korean Air goes live with Ramco Aviation

Digitally transforms its Engine Maintenance Center and lays the technology foundation for its upcoming Maintenance Cluster, Asia's Largest Engine MRO Hub

SEOUL, South Korea and CHENNAI, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced the successful go-live of its Aviation Suite at Korean Air's Engine Maintenance Center. The airline is South Korea's flag carrier and largest airline. This implementation equips Korean Air with a future-ready, scalable platform designed to streamline complex operations, boost productivity, and support the expansion of its world-class engine maintenance capabilities.

Ramco Systems & Korean Air team at the Go-Live Ceremony held at Korean Air’s Engine Maintenance Center

Ramco Aviation Suite supports Korean Air with seamless collaboration and process integration across Engine Maintenance, Finance, Customer Support, and Billing. The solution also integrates effortlessly with internal and external platforms, including Korean Air's Automated Storage Retrieval System for efficient warehouse management, connecting Korean Air with its customers and suppliers through industry-standard technologies, ensuring interoperability and scalability. In addition, Ramco Aviation Suite delivers real-time intelligence on engine maintenance operations, providing Korean Air's leadership with data-driven insights on capacity versus production throughput, cost and revenue metrics, and overall P&L performance.

In a significant leap toward paperless operations, over 400 mechanics and engineers at Korean Air now use Ramco's Mechanic Anywhere mobile application for performance maintenance execution digitally. This eliminates manual bottlenecks, reduces queue times, and optimizes workflows, resulting in faster turnaround and enhanced operational efficiency.

Ramco Aviation Suite will also serve as a key digital component for operations at Korean Air's upcoming engine maintenance cluster, set to open in 2027 as Asia's largest engine MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub.

Chan Woo Jung, Senior Vice President and Head of Maintenance & Engineering Division at Korean Air, said, "This milestone represents a bold step toward redefining how we operate in the aviation industry. By partnering with Ramco, we are embracing a digital-first approach that will allow us to scale with confidence and deliver exceptional value, addressing the complexity and precision required in engine maintenance where efficiency is critical to meeting customer demands. Looking ahead, this transformation supports our vision for our upcoming engine maintenance cluster, where predictive maintenance, real-time intelligence and data-driven, automated processes will enable us to achieve new levels of operational excellence and agility."

Sam Jacob, Executive Vice President & SBU Head – Aviation, Aerospace and Defense, Ramco Systems, said, "It has been an honor to work with Korean Air to digitally transform their engine maintenance operations. Their relentless focus on innovation and process optimization, powered by Ramco's next-generation Aviation Suite, sets a new standard for excellence in the industry. Through real-time visibility, mobile-first workflows and seamless integration, we enable forward-thinking organizations like Korean Air to lead the industry with speed and resilience. With this digital transformation, Korean Air is future-proofing operations for an era of smart and sustainable maintenance, repair and overhaul."

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 55 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 25 million passengers in 2025. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 116 cities in 39 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 166 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Airline of the Year from both Air Transport World and Airline Ratings.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and x.com/KoreanAir_KE.

Korean Air is the sole operator of specialized facilities for civilian aircraft engine overhauls in Korea. The airline began overhauling Boeing 707 aircraft engines in 1976, and has since rebuilt nearly 5,000 engines and supplied engines to other airlines, including its subsidiary Jin Air, as well as international carriers like Delta Air Lines and China Southern Airlines.

The airline's maintenance quality has earned recognition from numerous reputable bodies. Korean Air holds airworthiness certifications from 13 domestic and international authorities, including the Korean Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/

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