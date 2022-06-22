South East Asia 5G Private Network Market to Reach $1.93 Bn by 2030 at 41.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High penetration of 5G private network and rise in need for high-speed internet with shift toward digitization drive the growth of the South East Asia 5G private network market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "South East Asia 5G Private Network Market Share by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Frequency Type (Sub 6Ghz and mmWave), Spectrum (Licensed Spectrum and Unlicensed Spectrum), Industry Vertical (Industry 4.0, Enterprise & Campus, Healthcare, Transport & Logistics, Smart City, Retail & E-commerce, Tourism, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the South East Asia 5G private network market generated $59.31 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 41.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

High penetration of 5G private network, increase in usage of artificial intelligence (AI) & other smart connected devices, and rise in need for high-speed internet with shift toward digitization drive the growth of the South East Asia 5G private network market. However, security concerns and high cost of implementation for 5G private network solutions restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in need for low latency connectivity in organizations, emergence of cutting-edge technologies, and increase in investments for implementation of 5G private network infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Nearly 90% of organizations in the region adopted "work from home" policy, which, in turn, resulted in the increased usage of cloud infrastructure and rise in internet traffic. So, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the South East Asia 5G private network market positively as the adoption of 5G private network increased considerably.

5G private network market positively as the adoption of 5G private network increased considerably. In the era of post-pandemic, companies focused on the adoption of advanced technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and internet of things to carry out contactless operations in several industry verticals such as manufacturing, energy and utility. This led to implementation of 5G private network.

The hardware segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the South East Asia 5G private network market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of 5G private network solution among enterprises to gain strategic & competitive advantages and avail strong customer retention over their competitors. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to effective coordination between hardware provider companies and 5G private network users by offering services such as implementation, training, consulting services, and managed services.

The Industry 4.0 segment to continue its leadership status by 2030

Based on industry vertical, the Industry 4.0 segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the South East Asia 5G private network industry, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to rise in use of industrial automation and internet of things in the manufacturing industry. However, the smart city segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 48.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in use of low latency and high speed internet in the smart city projects.

Indonesia to continue its lead position by 2030

Based on country, Indonesia contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the South East Asia 5G private network market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Malaysia is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing development in the telecom sector that drive organizations to focus on rapid deployment and implementation of the 5G private network.

Leading Market Players

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Samsung

ZTE Corporation

Verizon Communication

BT Group

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

AT & T

SOURCE Allied Market Research