South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi Expands Academic Offerings and Opens Admissions for 2025-26

SAU, founded by the eight SAARC nations, has significantly expanded since moving to its 100-acre modern campus near Gurugram. After operating from a temporary location at Akbar Bhawan until 2022, SAU has embarked on a major growth phase. The introduction of a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering in 2024-25 marked the beginning of this expansion. Now, SAU is offering new programs, increasing its academic reach with approximately 1,370 seats available for the 2025-26 session.

Key highlights of SAU's expansion include specialized B.Tech programs in Computer Science & Engineering with specializations in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Business Systems & Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Data Science & AI. Additionally, a B.Tech in Mathematics and Computing has been introduced to equip students with advanced computational and analytical skills.

SAU has also launched Integrated Programs, such as the Integrated BS-MS in Interdisciplinary Sciences and the Integrated BBA-MBA program, ensuring a seamless transition from undergraduate to postgraduate studies. In alignment with global trends, the university now offers one-year Master's programs for students with four-year undergraduate degrees, providing an accelerated path to postgraduate education. Expanded postgraduate offerings include an MBA, Executive MBA, MCA, and MS Climate Change and Sustainability, complementing existing programs like M.Tech, MSc (Computer Science), MSc Biotechnology, MA Sociology, MA International Relations, MA Economics, and LLM.

To strengthen research opportunities, SAU has introduced an Executive PhD program for working professionals. Admissions will be conducted through SAU's entrance test and recognized national-level eligibility tests across SAARC nations, including CUET, JEE Mains, and CAT in India. Candidates from other SAARC nations can take a secure, proctored online entrance test or gain admission based on merit in their qualifying examinations.

SAU has also launched its Virtual Campus, offering online degree and certificate programs, such as BBA (Hons), BCA (Hons), Integrated BBA-MBA, BS and MS (Data Science & AI), MBA, and MCA, along with courses in vocal music, fashion design, and communication design.

Applications for the 2025-26 academic session are now open. For details, visit www.sau.int.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651933/SAU_admissions_2025_26.jpg