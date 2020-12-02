South African Post will use Lleida.net services to send Johannesburg citizens more than 10 million certified electronic communications per year

JOHANNESBURG and MADRID, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South African Post Office, the South African postal company, will use Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) technology to send more than 10 million certified electronic communications per year to the citizens of Johannesburg, the country's largest city.

These certified electronic communications will be used by the municipal government of Johannesburg, which has a population of nearly one million people, to send information regarding local taxes or payment of services.

The service will be provided through Zaliwa TA Dijithali, a distributor of the Spanish company in the country and an agent of South African Post Office.

According to South African law, digital communications made via certified electronic platforms are valid, provided they are made through the state-owned company.

"South Africa represents a key market for Lleida.net. Our alliance with South African Post Office will allow us to send millions of certified messages more every year, reinforce our international proposal and give a bigger and better service to the main economy of the continent," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net .

Thanks to Lleida.net's technology, Johannesburg citizens will be able to see their account statements from anywhere and pay taxes and bills immediately without fear of delays in the mail service.

The agreement will be extended to other cities in the country in the coming months. Currently, the state-owned South African Post Office employs more than 16,400 people and has over 1,400 post offices.

Lleida.net, which is listed in OTCQX in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris and BME Growth in Madrid, is the leading European company in the digital signature industry.

It has 192 patents granted worldwide for its certified electronic notification and contracting methods.

More than 50 countries on five continents have certified the company's inventions, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are recognized as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

