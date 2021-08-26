South African Online Casino Player Hits R2.7 Million Jackpot on New Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold Deluxe Slot Machine

Lucky winner Z. Smit referred to SilverSands Casino by SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, the leading online casino and gambling guide customized for SA players

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky player from Gauteng walked away from his play on Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold Deluxe at SilverSands Casino, with R2,724,363.76 extra in his back pocket. The winner wagered just R5, before winning the life-changing sum in a single spin of Realtime Gaming's recently released progressive slot.

Named only as Z. Smit, the winner was referred to SilverSands Casino from the leading online casino and gambling guide, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za. He is one of literally thousands of South Africans who regularly use the website as a guide to find the safest and best-recommended online casinos for South African players.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has been in operation since 2003 and is considered the largest and most reputable casino online gambling guide in the SA online gambling industry. Players trust the site's recommendations and unbiased reviews when it comes to online casinos, bonuses, promotions and banking options. The site keeps readers updated about the latest industry news, new games and newest casino offers.

"Every time I'm on the lookout for a new online casino to try out, I first check out what the guys at SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za have to say," said Z. Smit, who hails from Johannesburg. "I trust their judgement blindly and I just know that they have my best interests as a ZAR casino gambler at heart."

"After I read their detailed review about SilverSands online Casino, I decided to give this site a shot," he continued. "I liked the fact that it is powered by one of my favourite game providers, Realtime Gaming (RTG), and that it's fully licensed and regulated. The generous no deposit bonus for new players sealed the deal for me!"

Z. Smit is referring to the exclusive R300 free No Deposit Bonus that has been negotiated by SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za for all players that it refers to SilverSands Casino. Using the coupon code NDC300, players get R300 in free credits to play the hundreds of slot games at the online casino, without having to deposit a cent into their account.

After registering an account at Silver Sands Casino via SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za, Z. Smit tried out a couple of RTG video slots before turning his attention to the group's newest arrival, Jackpot Cleopatra's Gold Deluxe.

This five-reel, 25 fixed pay line slot is a revamped and upgraded version of RTG's classic jackpot game, Cleopatra's Gold. The latest game boasts plenty of bonus features to boost any bankroll, including a wild multiplier Cleopatra symbol, Pyramid scatters that unlock 15, re-triggerable free spins and a progressive jackpot that's reseeded each time at $100,000.

It took just one R5 spin on this Ancient Egyptian-themed video slot for Z. Smit to hit the progressive jackpot and become an instant millionaire nearly 3 times over.

"I was in a state of shock after I saw that number with the endless digits flash across my screen," recalled the winner. "I didn't really believe it was real until customer support from SilverSands Casino contacted me to confirm. It's like a dream come true. Like most South Africans, I've had quite a challenging year because of the pandemic and my income took a blow. I can't tell you how this money comes just at the right time. I can now afford to fix my roof, buy my wife a car and pay my kids' school fees. I'm SO glad that I listened to www.SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za !"





About SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is a leading online casino and gambling guide customized for South African based players. The portal offers unbiased reviews and recommendations of the top online casinos that offer SA friendly banking options in Rand and exclusive free casino bonus deals to ZAR Casino players

About SilverSands Casino

For over a decade, SilverSands Casino has been considered one of the best and most trusted online gambling platforms in South Africa. Powered by Real Time Gaming, the casino offers a wide range of casino slots, table games and progressive jackpot games with awesome graphics and high payout rates. The casino offers bonuses to new players and rewards loyal members with ongoing promotional deals. SA players can enjoy SilverSands Casino Mobile on all mobile phones & tablets including Android, Apple (iOS) devices and Windows devices as well.

Contact:

info@southafricancasinos.co.za

SOURCE South African Casinos