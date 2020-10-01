South Africa, Rossi at the service of the mining industry

Several top clients have confirmed their confidence in Rossi's solutions

MODENA, Italy, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In South Africa, the Rossi SA subsidiary has focused its attention on providing specialized technical solutions especially conceived for mining and material handling.

In the Mining sector, Rossi was involved in the Mazowe Mine gold mine project in Zimbabwe, in collaboration with Baldmin Engineering, a company that provides turnkey solutions to specific customer needs. A complete engineered solution has been provided including G-series gearmotors of different sizes and Inching Drives.

TAKRAF South Africa, a company of the Tenova Group, a leader in material handling, has also benefited from Rossi SA, which has provided high performance solutions and an efficient assistance service. Rossi supplied EP series planetary gearmotors to drive power supplies to Tri-K Gold, a large gold mining project located in the Mandiana region of Guinea.

Also in the mining sector, EP series planetary gearmotors were used for material handling by the Sibanye-Stillwater company, the largest gold producer in South Africa and one of the 10 largest producers worldwide. Rossi participated in this project together with the Danish multinational FLSmidth, a supplier of plants, equipment and solutions for the cement and mining industry.

Rossi SA is able to provide, together with its partners, flexibility and efficiency in providing turnkey solutions with an excellent quality/price ratio and the certainty of global support provided by the Italian parent company. All qualities that make Rossi an important reference in the African continent, where the mining sector accounts for 7.7% of GDP. The sector, in fact, directly generates 460 thousand jobs - a figure that reaches 1.4 million if we also consider the related industries - and represents 15% of foreign direct investment and 10% of the capitalization on the Johannesburg stock exchange. 1)

ROSSI designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors, for several applications and industry segments, worldwide. Founded in 1953, Rossi has over 900 employees (250 abroad) and is active all over the world thanks to 15 international subsidiaries and three production facilities in Italy and a consolidated turnover of 155 Mln Euro in 2019. From 2004 Rossi is a Habasit Holding Member company, worldwide leader with Headquarters in Switzerland

