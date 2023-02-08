South Africa Hyperscale Data Centre Market is expected to generate USD ~1.6Bn by 2027 owning to integration of Global Cloud Service Providers, Increasing awareness on environmental impacts and Adoption of advanced IT Infrastructure: Ken Research

08 Feb, 2023, 06:51 GMT
GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising to integration of Global Cloud Service Providers, Increasing awareness on environmental impacts and Adoption of advanced IT Infrastructure. There are several players in the South Africa Hyperscale Data Center market some of which are Toyota Teraco, Dimension Data, Amazon Web Service, Vantage Data Centers etc.
Increasing Government Support: One of the major determinants for the surging growth in coming years is attributed to the favourable government rules & regulations such as Draft National Data & Cloud Policy formulated to support domestic and foreign investments in data and cloud infrastructure. Coupled with that, the National Broadband Policy launched by the government, aiming to improve broadband connectivity among users, schools and public organizations by 2030 will serve as a major demand driver for the growth of HSDC market in South Africa.
Increasing Awareness: Increased awareness on environmental impacts and government's aim to limit carbon footprints by 2030 will result in businesses adapting to a strategy to utilize least amount of energy. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyperscale data centers in coming years.
Increasing Internet Penetration: There were 41.4 million internet users in South Africa in January 2022. South Africa's internet penetration rate stood at 79.7% of the total population at the start of 2022. Internet users in South Africa increased by 494 thousand between 2021 and 2022. As of 2022, the share of the total population of South Africa using the internet was nearly 68%. This share is estimated to grow up to 90% by 2027. This would be an increase of 28% compared to 2018 when the share of the population accessing the internet in the country was 62%.
Rise in Digitization: Educational institutions leveraging on technologies such as e-learning and digital collaboration coupled with corporate organizations shifting to a hybrid working environment will further contribute in boosting the demand for large scale hyperscale data center in South Africa.
Tough Competition: The competitive rivalry is high among the competitors. Apart from the companies building hyperscale data centers, there are various giants who are planning to set up hyperscale data centers in SA. Teraco, Africa Data Centers and Dimension Data dominated the Hyperscale Data Center Market in South Africa. Increasing cloud workloads have influenced companies like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Apple to invest huge sums, in a single campus to bring out the utmost efficiency.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market Outlook to 2027 – Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions" by Ken Research observed that Hyperscale Data Centers market is an emergent market in South Africa at a growing stage even during the pandemic as well. The rising of digitization and quality telecommunication services, along with the reducing Setup Cost, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to see high growth rate over the forecasted period 2022-2027F.
Key Segments Covered:-
South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market
By Data Center Size (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027
- Large Sized
- Small & Medium Sized
By Industry Users (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027
- IT
- Telecom
- Government
- Others
By Solutions Provided (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027
- Network
- Storage
- Servers
- Others
To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report
By End Users (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027
- Cloud Providers
- Enterprises
- Others
Key Target Audience
- Data Centers Service Providers
- Telecom Companies
- Governments
- Cloud Providers
- Information Technology Companies
- Telecommunication Service Providers
- Enterprises
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2017-2022
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023– 2027F
Visit this Link :- Request for custom report
Companies Covered:-
- Teraco
- Africa Data Centers
- Dimension Data
- Vantage Data Centers
- Amazon Web Services
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Overview
- Internet Penetration in South Africa
- Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in South Africa with Other Countries
- Ecosystem of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in South Africa
- Business Cycle of Hyperscale Data Center Market in South Africa
- Construction of Hyperscale Data Centre
- Features of Hyperscale Data Center Facilities
- Data Center Trends Driving Digital Transformation
- Market Segmentation of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in South Africa
- Porter Five Forces Analysis: South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market
- Growth Drivers of South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Key Investments in South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market
- Issues and Challenges in South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market
- Demand Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Future Market Size of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in South Africa
- Future Market Segmentation by Companies of Data Centers
- Future Market Segmentation by Data Center Size
- Future Market Segmentation by Industry Users
- Future Market Segmentation by Solutions Provided
- Future Market Segmentation by End Users
- Analyst Recommendations
For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-
South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market
Related Reports By Ken Research:-
KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policy
The high upfront costs, higher power tariffs, maintenance-related issues, security and high real estate costs are increasingly tipping the scale in favor of third-party Data Centre operators. Increasing preference of companies to reduce complexity of enterprise ICT environment, coupled with increasing demand for computing, storage capacity in KSA. Saudi's Cloud Services market has seen a tremendous growth due to surge in online activities majorly in all workplace systems along with investments and new market entrants. The Cloud Services Market in KSA is moderately concentrated comprising various global and local cloud services operators with Oracle and STC being the most popular cloud services provider. KSA Cloud Services Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The Cloud service market is driven by multiple upcoming projects by Google, Oracle and Alibaba and proliferation of IoT and digitization.
USA Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions
According to Ken Research estimates, Hyperscale data center market in USA generated a revenue of USD ~ Billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% in between 2017 and 2022. The surging growth is attributed to the increasing usage of internet, popularity of smart homes, wearables, trend of automation across industries, etc. The growth of Big Data; data coming from a number of sources that needs to be stored, processed and analysed to make informed business decisions in each and every industry. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyper-scale data centers in coming years.
Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions
According to Ken Research estimates, the Germany hyperscale data center market – which grew at a CAGR of 21.7% in the period of 2017-2022P – is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F, owing to Growing Volume of Big Data and Low costs to Enterprises. The 5G and 6G technology will push the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Germany market. The market for big data and IoT is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, it has huge potential to be the strongest driver for Cloud Services Data Centre investments in the German market. New business models are likely to emerge including a pay-per-use utility model, built to suit, etc. Location and design, easy scalability, security, infrastructure, sustainable practices and reliable partner are the key determinants for Cloud Services and Hyperscale Data Centre demand.
Follow Us –
LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Contact Us:-
Ken Research Private Limited
Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954972/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Ken Research
Share this article