SourceFuse Ends 2023 with Remarkable Growth

New Core Values Unveiled and Strategic 2024 GenAI Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a strategic digital transformation company helping businesses evolve through cloud-native technologies, today announces another successive year of phenomenal growth and new company values. Already skilled at integrating AI/ML and advanced analytics across its offerings , SourceFuse is well-positioned to ensure its clients continue to benefit from opportunities presented by genAI.

SourceFuse's achievements in 2023 featured a substantial 40% increase in revenue, 72% renewal business, and 45% increase in customer base. Anticipating 2024 trends, SourceFuse is poised for further success, with projections aligning with its ongoing upward trajectory. Notably, the company's workforce expanded by 14% with a 25% target set for 2024.

"As we close on another memorable twelve months, I'm delighted with our collective achievements, milestones, and the exciting trajectory that lies ahead," says Gautam Ghai , CEO & Co-Founder at SourceFuse. "While industry growth has been sluggish for many companies, we've proactively addressed this trend by intensifying efforts to broaden our customer base and diversify solutions. We're placing a deliberate focus on genAI to drive revenue and expand our footprint in the market."

2023 marked a significant rebranding initiative for SourceFuse, highlighted by its new website launch . This transformation was accompanied by its new company values: high standards; solid work ethic and accountability; humility; agility; team player; and customer success. Together these values represent the dedication to SourceFuse's customer-centric approach, ensuring solution offerings are precisely personalized to address their unique challenges.

"Our marketing activities during 2023 were grounded in innovation and a deep understanding of our audience," added Vaidant Singh , CMO at SourceFuse. "Our vision for the future is ambitious, guided by a commitment to continuous improvement. Contributing to the software market CAGR of 11.5% until 2030, we'll continue to build upon our accomplishments, leveraging data-driven insights to refine our strategies and deliver even more impactful campaigns."

In 2023, SourceFuse introduced Infrastructure as Code (IaC) in ARC by SourceFuse , accelerating infrastructure deployment and CI/CD by 35% faster than industry benchmarks. In addition, the continuous maturation of ARC means it can now be tailored to meet industry-specific compliances, exemplified by HIPAA-compliant landing zones on AWS. In 2024, we are adding Gen-AI capabilities to our factory model of ARC by SourceFuse.

In strengthening its AWS Partnership , SourceFuse achieved Migration and SaaS Competencies, Graviton and EKS Service Delivery Programs, and uniquely collaborated to build a Center of Excellence helping enterprises accelerate modernization solutions. 2024 plans include AWS Premier Partner status and additional competencies that meet evolving market needs.

About SourceFuse

Media Contact:

Vaidant Singh, CMO

SourceFuse

Phone: +1-800-578-3873

vaidant.singh@sourcefuse.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1819528/3487754/SourceFuse_Logo.jpg