Soul App Motivates Gen Z to Help People Suffering from Mental Disorders, Injecting Young Energy into Social Good

Truth be told, entrenched bias, and even stigma, lingers towards people with mental illnesses in everyday life and the workplace, considering the lack of science-based understanding of mental disorders. Ongoing public educational programs in China, which aim to narrow the information gap of mental health and call upon the general public to empathize with people suffering from mental health disorders, have imbued them with a sense of comfort and acceptance.

As part of its benevolent efforts, Soul App has lately hosted movie-watching activities featuring Pixar-produced Soul in 36 cities across China, and organized a special screening for nearly 100 children – who are living with mental health disorders including depression, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome – and their parents and friends. Not unlike Soul which is praised as "the movie with the biggest healing power of 2020", SOUL has spread love and respect to this special group of individuals, translating into reality the uplifting theme throughout the movie of "everyone has an admirable, unique soul".

On World Mental Health Day, SOUL also held an art-for-charity exhibition named "Special Doesn't Mean Lonely" featuring paintings created by SOUL volunteers in collaboration with teenagers on the autism spectrum. Combining aesthetic beauty and the warmth of charity, these paintings on display shined a light on their personal worlds and extraordinary artistic talents that would have gone unnoticed.

On December 23rd, 2020, SOUL launched their own "Different Socks Day," a philanthropic event dedicated to raising public awareness for those with special needs, encouraging people to wear two mismatched socks and to post a photo of it on the app. The campaign was such a huge success that countless young users took part in various in-app activities, such as drawing what they like on a pair of white socks, with chances of winning prizes such as tailored socks and digital gifts.

By introducing different public projects, like "Different Socks Day" and the art-for-charity exhibition, the app has tried to weave the spirit of doing good into the lives of the younger generation, empowering the belief of "committing good deeds whenever possible" to work its way into the youths' hearts, and inspiring them to play more active roles in charitable efforts.

There has been a younger presence in socially good endeavors in recent years, and Generation Z in particular is making a noticeable and positive impact. Serving as a stronger link between philanthropic activity and the younger generation, digital platforms are playing an ever bigger role in promoting social good –with people struggling with mental disorders in mind –in more creative ways. In other words, as a rising number of young people chip in, the Gen Z-dominated social media apps, like SOUL, will emerge as a major space where amazing charitable activities happen.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450379/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450380/2.jpg

Related Links

www.soulapp.me



SOURCE Soul App