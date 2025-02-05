SOUEAST Brand Launch in Kuwait: Strengthening Middle East Expansion

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 14, 2025, SOUEAST successfully held its "EASE YOUR LIFE" brand launch event in Kuwait City, marking its official entry and accelerating its expansion in the Middle East. During the event, new SUVs were unveiled.

A New Vision for Urban Youth

SOUEAST hosted the “EASE YOUR LIFE” brand launch event in Kuwait City

At the event, SOUEAST introduced its refreshed brand philosophy and exciting new models: the S09 Smart Premium SUV, S07 Urban Intelligent SUV, and S06 Urban Stylish SUV.

Focused on meeting the needs of urban youth, SOUEAST is committed to delivering models that offer stylish, comfort, and warm-tech driving experiences. The "EASE YOUR LIFE" philosophy underscores the brand's mission to enable more youth around the world to have an ease urban mobility experience.

"With our 'EASE YOUR LIFE' philosophy, we ensure 'Ease to Own,' 'Ease to Drive,' and 'Ease to Connect,' offering seamless ownership, smart mobility, and engaging services," stated Mr. Alex Tan, Vice President of SOUEAST International. "We are deeply grateful to Al Mulla Group for their support in bringing SOUEAST to Kuwait. Together, we aim to provide exceptional products and service for the local market."

Mr. Tan also presented an official authorization plaque to Al Mulla Group, formalizing their partnership.

SOUEAST SUVs, Tailored for Urban Mobility

SOUEAST launched new SUVs designed to cater to the diverse needs of Kuwait consumers:

S09 Smart Premium SUV:

SOUEAST's flagship model, crafted for urban elites. The S09 combines a luxurious exterior, a comfortable and refined interior, and exceptional driving performance.

S07 Urban Intelligent SUV:

This SUV blends trendy design with smart technology, appealing to younger consumers, the S07 offers a perfect balance of comfort and modern technology for urban living.

S06 Urban Stylish SUV:

Featuring dynamic design and high-tech functionality, the S06 offers a unique digital driving experience. The S06 DM, powered by a 1.5T GDI hybrid engine, combines excellent fuel efficiency with dynamic performance.

Driving Growth Across the Region

The launch of the new models in Kuwait is a key milestone in SOUEAST's Middle East expansion strategy and brand will focus on optimizing logistics and spare parts management to ensure the highest levels of product availability and service excellence. SOUEAST continues to drive growth in the region while reinforcing its commitment to global expansion.

