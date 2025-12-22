SOS Limited Announces Development of Tier III Modular Data Center at Longfellow Ranch, Texas

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) ("SOS" or the "Company") announced today that it is developing a next-generation Tier III modular data center at a Longfellow Ranch site in Fort Stockton, Texas. The project is intended to mark a significant strategic expansion for SOS as it transitions from a traditional cryptocurrency-mining operator to a full-scale digital-infrastructure provider.

Based on the conceptual design used in global large-scale data-center projects, SOS plans to deploy a prefabricated, modular Tier III platform that combines speed, efficiency, and scalability.

According to the design approach from the company, the modular data centers are designed to offer:

Dramatically reduced construction timeline through pre-assembling

Lower capital costs compared with conventional brick-and-mortar facilities

Consistent quality, standardized components, and streamlined installation

A greener and more energy-efficient layout with a reduced carbon footprint

These advantages allow SOS to build high-quality data-center capacity much faster and at materially lower cost. The company estimates that the modular approach may reduce total project cost by nearly 50%, lowering the expected investment from approximately $1.2 billion for a traditional build to around $500 million for a 100 MW data center.

The project will begin with a 10 MW modular data-center cluster. This first phase is designed to serve as a foundational building block for broader expansion. SOS anticipates scaling the Longfellow campus to as much as 100 MW within 18 months, depending on market demand and customer onboarding.

Longfellow Ranch is rapidly becoming one of Texas's most active centers for next-generation compute development. The area recently attracted industry attention after the announcement of a 2 GW AI data-center development involving CoreWeave and Poolside.

By deploying Tier III modular capacity in the same region, SOS is positioning itself to meet surging demand for secure, reliable, and rapidly deployable hosting services, particularly from AI, cloud, and enterprise customers seeking alternatives to traditional data-center markets.

"SOS is excited to take this important step toward becoming a leading provider of high-performance data-center infrastructure," Yandai Wang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented. "The modular Tier III design gives us speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency as we grow, and Longfellow Ranch provides an ideal location for scaling into the expanding AI-compute market."

SOS plans to release further development updates and customer engagement milestones in early 2026.

About SOS Limited

SOS is currently engaged in commodity trading and cryptocurrency mining and hosting business. Our commodity trading services are primarily delivered through our subsidiaries in China, while our cryptocurrency mining and hosting operations are managed by our subsidiaries in the U.S. . For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. SOS cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by SOS in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.