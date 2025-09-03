Soracom Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Deeply Embedded GenAI Capabilities to Build Low-Code IoT Applications with Its Cloud-Native Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Platform

Soracom's PaaS Platform manage connectivity and devices and facilitate technology managers' decision-making with a robust data visualization tool, incident response automation, and endpoint and network security assurance amid growing cybersecurity incidents.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan researched the generative artificial intelligence of things industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Soracom with the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is disrupting traditional IoT connectivity offerings with its cloud-native PaaS platform that connects devices to the cloud of choice. Soracom is positioned as a technology partner with full mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) capabilities, cutting-edge cloud integrations, and open application programming interfaces (APIs). To handle the expansion of edge computing and network integration complexity, Soracom lets customers flexibly connect to their cloud of choice, the internet, and/or the private backend systems, enabling a global connection with a local breakout. Soracom's global coverage enables access to reliable connections with fixed and mobile networks.

Generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) enable advanced data analysis and more accurate predictions. Consequently, Big Data has the potential to draw new IoT connections and achieve better efficiency in different verticals. That is why, in 2023, Soracom created an IoT x GenAI Lab in partnership with the Matsuo Institute of the University of Tokyo to conduct AI research and development (R&D) projects, develop new products, and provide GenAI and IoT professional services. The R&D investment has resulted in three new services with GenAI capability: Soracom Relay, Soracom Query, and Soracom Harvest Data Intelligence. Continuing its efforts in 2025 to connect AI, input/output devices, and diverse data sources with low code, the company has launched two new services: Soracom Flux and Soracom Query Intelligence.

Carina Goncalves, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "With the GenAI capabilities it has added to its connectivity platform, Soracom leverages technology advancements to push the limits of function in the pursuit of white space innovation, which no competitor has been able to reach based on the real experiences of its thousands of customers worldwide."

Soracom is among the first in the industry to design a fully virtualized/cloud-native cellular core, which lets customers connect devices to their preferred public cloud (e.g., AWS, Microsoft, and Google) or private backend without passing traffic over the internet. Customers can securely and smoothly move data to their cloud backend to use AI and big data analytics tools available in the cloud. It consists of standard telecom interfaces implemented using a distributed implementation of the cellular core interfaces (called Polaris) and a set of microservices (called Dipper) that enable both Polaris and the external facing API. This holistic architecture is carefully designed to have no single point of failure and to be horizontally scalable and resilient by applying all the cloud best practices. It also improves flexibility, customer experience, and scalability because each system layer can be independently updated and scaled. Soracom's key technical differentiators are network management capability, hyperscaler platform integration, and secure network architecture.

"Soracom leads the way in technology innovations through its PaaS-based IoT connectivity offering, which accelerates time to market with built-in cloud integrations and self-service for customers to connect, secure, and control their own IoT networks, devices, and data. In addition to being an MVNO with unlimited capacity, the company is a technology partner that was among the first in the industry to build a fully virtualized, distributed cellular core architecture for the cloud and AI integrations," added Carina. For its strong overall performance, Soracom is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the Generative Artificial Intelligence of Things industry.

About Soracom

From connectivity and cloud capability to AI and beyond, Soracom gives companies and teams around the world the advanced technology they need to bring new connected experiences to life. Soracom's global IoT platform combines highly resilient cellular connectivity with advanced cloud integrations, network security features, emerging AI capabilities, and expert support that let customers around the world accelerate deployment, succeed at scale, and make things happen. For more information, visit www.soracom.io.