Soprano Design Recognised as Approved Supplier for UK Government G-Cloud Initiative

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soprano Design, a global leader in cloud-based enterprise messaging solutions, today announced that it has been named as an approved supplier on the UK Government G-Cloud 12 framework.

The G-Cloud is a service of the UK's Crown Commercial Service (CCS), which has a mission to simplify the buying process for public sector UK organisations. It encourages innovation and improves services for British citizens, by allowing customers and suppliers to find each other easily. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector achieve commercial benefits worth more than £1bn, supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

"Soprano Design is extremely proud to be recognised as an approved G-Cloud supplier by the UK government. Our Communication Platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solution has been used by the British public sector since 2015. It enables citizen-centred care and mobile engagement with over 50 million two-way messages being sent each month," Soprano Design Founder and Executive Chairman Richard Favero says.

"As a trusted and approved supplier for the G-Cloud framework, we are part of a Digital Marketplace that provides public sector organisations with a fast and compliant way to procure our technology, avoiding lengthy tender processes. As the public sector faces unprecedented challenges, and timely communication with citizens has become even more crucial, the ability to quickly roll out secure, new enterprise messaging solutions, at scale is vital," Favero says.

According to industry analyst IDC, the worldwide CPaaS market is forecast to grow from £3.2 billion in 2019 to £13.6 billion in 2024. Mobile messaging has rapidly become a critical channel for public sector organisations to engage with citizens in a secure and cost-effective way.

Favero adds that Soprano's trusted messaging platform is known for creating efficient and fast communication. "The platform is built for scale, speed and deliverability along with geo-redundancy to handle volume spikes and maintain high platform availability. Real-time, two-way mobile interactions offer a seamless, personalised experience across all digital channels – voice, SMS, RCS, WhatsApp, WeChat, voice email and interactive IP messaging. Equally importantly, the platform integrates easily with existing IT systems and empowers organisations to automate citizen service processes on a variety of communication channels."

Organisations can access Soprano's full suite of products from the G-Cloud 12 framework.

