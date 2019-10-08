Soprano Design Launches Soprano Connect to Meet Demand for Greater Interoperability Across Enterprise & Social Mobile Messaging Platforms

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soprano Design, a global leader in cloud-based enterprise messaging solutions has launched Soprano Connect – its new interactive digital channels which meet consumer demand for increased interoperability and two-way interactivity between enterprise and social messaging platforms.

Soprano's early adopter customers and telco partners in the USA, Europe, Asia Pacific and Australia are trialling the services across WhatsApp and Rich Communications Services (RCS) with global availability due end October.

Soprano's Company Founder and Chairman Dr. Richard Favero says, "Soprano Connect is designed to be as agile as our customers. Today's digital workers want simplicity and the flexibility to send and respond to messages in their platform of choice."

The announcement coincides with two other Soprano milestones. Soprano is celebrating 25 years in business and its strongest year to date with global messaging volumes set to exceed seven billion in 2020*; almost 40% year-on-year volume growth versus 2018.

Soprano's momentum is aligned with growth in the worldwide voice and text messaging communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market. IDC predicts it will reach US$10.9 billion by 2022, up from US$2 billion in 2017.

A Gartner Digital Worker Survey found that 58% of respondents reported using real-time mobile messaging tools daily, and 45% use social media daily. By 2023, Gartner expects nearly 60% of enterprise application software providers to have some form of social software and collaboration functionalities in their software product portfolios.

Commenting on the launch, Soprano's Vice President of Marketing, Matt Thompson says, "SMS is convenient, has ubiquitous reach and immediacy. However, businesses also need flexibility to connect with consumers in other mobile device apps. Soprano Connect delivers secure messaging capabilities within a choice of interactive channels like RCS and WhatsApp, providing greater competitive advantage."

Soprano has regional offices in Europe, the Americas, New Zealand and Southeast Asia with its head office in Sydney. It supports over 3,400 enterprise and government customers globally across banking, retail, healthcare, telecommunications as well as government departments. It powerfully integrates IP, SMS, MMS, RCS, WhatsApp, WeChat, voice and location into a seamless secure business mobile messaging experience.

About Soprano:

For more information about award-winning global software design firm Soprano Design visit www.sopranodesign.com.

Note to Editors:

*Soprano Design's financial year ends June 30. Please contact Karen Peterson at KP Communications on +64-21-250-1266 or karenp@kpcomms.co.nz.

Related Links

http://www.sopranodesign.com



SOURCE Soprano Design