Sopra Steria Next adds Copilot for Microsoft 365 counsel and training to drive generative AI rollout for companies

PARIS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a combined focus on people, technology and business backed up by a strong experience in change management, Sopra Steria Next is aiming to harness the arrival of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to speed up the adoption of generative artificial intelligence.

Helping businesses adopt and adapt to AI

"While there's no denying that Copilot for Microsoft 365 is an extraordinary tool, without appropriate support its productive potential can remain underused. Through this approach, we propose to turn an innovation into tangible results and to focus on training and management as the keys to help businesses successfully adopt generative artificial intelligence," explained Fabrice Asvazadourian, Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria Next.

According to a survey carried out by Sopra Steria Next, the generative artificial intelligence market is on a spectacular growth trajectory, with tenfold growth to $100 billion anticipated by 2028[1]. With Microsoft having opened up its Copilot for Microsoft 365 offering to businesses of all sizes on 15 January this year, the challenge now facing organisations is how to successfully implement it at scale.

To facilitate the adoption of this new technology, Sopra Steria Next is now offering support designed specifically to answer the questions and challenges AI raises for businesses. The aim is both to boost employees' efficiency and creativity (as attested by 70% of Copilot for Microsoft 365 users, according to the November 2023 Work Trend Index published by Microsoft) and to optimise how they use generative AI.

This new consultation and training will soon be available from within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It forms part of an ambitious strategy to roll out artificial intelligence across the Sopra Steria Group and its ecosystem.

People, technology and business: the three keys to success

This is built around three criteria essential to the successful adoption of generative AI by businesses. […]

[1] Generative AI – A $100bn market by 2028 according to Sopra Steria Next, Sopra Steria Next, 8 January 2024

