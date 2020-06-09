Sophisticated Medical Devices Allow for Improved Patient Monitoring

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical devices range from simple tongue depressors and bedpans to complex programmable pacemakers and closed loop artificial pancreas systems. In addition, in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, such as reagents, test kits, and blood glucose meters as well as certain radiation-emitting electronic products that have a medical use or make medical claims are also considered medical devices. It is an industry that has traditionally depended on technological innovation and often complex healthcare infrastructure. For example, medical device manufacturers are now focusing on improving sensor technologies as well as the accuracy of data. Furthermore, the highly anticipated 5G network development is expected to help portability and miniaturization of electronics, enabling the design of more reliable and adaptable technologies. Geographically, the United States remains the largest medical device market in the world, with USD 156 Billion and represented 40% of the global medical device market in 2017. And by 2023, it is expected to grow to USD 208 Billion, according to data provided by SelectUSA Services. Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR), ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

In recent years, werable devices have also become part of the industry. There is a wide range of wearables, including many used for medical purposes. According to Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS), wearable technologies can be innovative solutions for healthcare problems, enable the continuous monitoring of human physical activities and behaviors, as well as physiological and biochemical parameters during daily life. The most commonly measured data include vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation, posture, and physical activities through the use of electrocardiogram (ECG), ballistocardiogram (BCG) and other devices. Wearable devices are usually designed to communicate with other devices, such as smartphones, which are typically used to collect information and transmit it to a remote server for storage and analysis.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) just announced breaking news that, "its CEO, Dr. Faz Chowdhury, will present at the Credit Suisse 2020 Virtual Diabetes Sessions on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

The Virtual Diabetes Sessions include discussions with industry experts and private and public companies developing technologies and therapeutics for diabetes. The online event will take place on June 12 and 15, in conjunction with this year's American Diabetes Association virtual meeting.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.: Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NMRD), is a medical technology company commercializing BEAT®diabetes, a health subscription service designed to help people with diabetes and prediabetes better manage diabetes and reverse Type 2 diabetes or prevent diabetes through 1-on-1 lifestyle coaching and behavior driven by real time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and daily glucose trend data provided by sugarBEAT®, a non-invasive and flexible CGM."

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced recently the launch of MyLink, a new tool that allows patients to download their Optune usage data from the comfort of home without the need for an in-person visit by a Novocure Device Support Specialist. Novocure initiated a phased launch with an initial wave of 30 U.S. patients to be followed by a broad rollout to all U.S. patients in the coming months. Novocure prioritized and accelerated the MyLink launch in response to recent U.S. FDA guidance supporting the expansion of remote patient monitoring. "Optune has a proven dose-response, and the establishment of usage goals coupled with regular review of Optune usage is key to maximizing treatment benefit," said Pritesh Shah, Novocure's Chief Commercial Officer. "MyLink is an important tool that provides a convenient way for patients to upload usage data. Early and ongoing monitoring of usage data coupled with effective patient counseling may drive increased average usage and improve patient outcomes."

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) wholly owned subsidiary, Propeller Health, announced last month that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to connect patients using the Symbicort Inhaler to its digital health platform. Propeller's platform already connects to the majority of inhalers used by asthma and COPD patients, including those manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and Orion, as well as many generic equivalent inhalers. Propeller is a digital health tool that helps people with asthma or COPD manage their condition in partnership with their clinician. Propeller sensors attach to patients' existing inhalers and deliver insights on medication use to the Propeller app on their smartphone, which patients can then share with their clinician to help inform their treatment plan.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced last year primary endpoint results from the EVOLVE Short DAPT clinical trial, the first prospective study initiated in the U.S. to examine the safety of a shortened duration of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) in patients at high risk for bleeding. Results were presented during a late-breaking clinical science session at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, in San Francisco, and demonstrated that a three-month regimen of DAPT is non-inferior to a 12-month or longer regimen in patients with an increased risk of bleeding after being treated with the SYNERGY™ Bioabsorbable Polymer (BP) Stent. "These data prospectively demonstrate a low rate of adverse events for patients who are at high risk for bleeding and who then stop DAPT at three months," said Ajay Kirtane, M.D., director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital and principal investigator of the EVOLVE Short DAPT trial.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) announced last year a collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company, focused on the development of solutions aimed at improving the screening, diagnosis and management of patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib). This collaboration brings together iRhythm's expertise in AI based arrhythmia diagnosis and Verily's advanced health data analytics technologies to address the millions of patients living with undiagnosed AFib. The iRhythm and Verily collaboration aims to address this significant, underserved population at risk for asymptomatic or silent AFib. Under the terms of the agreement, iRhythm and Verily plan to collaborate on solutions capable of providing earlier warnings, enabling the identification and management of patients that could otherwise go undiagnosed until they have a cardiac event, such as a stroke.

