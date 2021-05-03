Sophie's Bionutrients Develops World's First Dairy-free Micro-algae Based Milk Alternative

The dairy alternative is comparable in nutritional value to cow's milk. However, the protein value can be elevated by up to 50 percent by altering ratios in the water-soluble micro-algae flour. The sample alt-milk produced has a similar texture to nut-based milk. However, it can be further refined to mimic the creamy texture of dairy.

Sophie's Bionutrients is the world's first food tech company to use microalgae and patent-pending technologies to develop 100% plant-based and sustainable alternative protein with the core vision that micro-algae is the superfood of the future.

"We believe in harnessing the power of nature to build a sustainable, greener future through environment-friendly alternate food solutions. We believe that micro-algae is the best place to help us achieve this. It is the superfood of the future. Through further refinement with food and beverage producing partners developments like this one, the world's first allergen-free micro-algae milk, we believe we can transform the way we live, produce and consume food for the better," said Eugene Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of Sophie's Bionutrients.

A cost-effective micro-algae flour that does it all

The world's population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by the year 2050. As this increases, so too will the global middle class and the need for a more expensive meat-based diet. Given these trends, the pressure to find sustainable and cost-effective alternative food solutions is increasing daily.

In light of these challenges, there has been a significant shift in people's values and food consumption habits in recent years, leading to a growing inclination towards producing and purchasing more sustainable produce. Yet, more needs to be done if we are to protect the environment and provide enough food for generations to come.

At the heart of all Sophie Bionutrient's products is their natural, neutral colour micro-algae flour made from their proprietary strain of microalgae that can be harvested in just three days.

Prepared in-house in a protected environment, Sophie's micro-algae has a whole-wheat flour colour that can take on unlimited forms, textures or colours. Thus, from burger patties to alt milk, Sophie's Bionutrients micro-algae flour can be used to develop almost any food.

Furthermore, the micro-algae is self-sustaining and can be fed food waste such as spent grains, okara and molasses during the fermentation process - creating a sustainable, circular production method. Nurturing the micro-algae in a protected environment also allows for output ten times higher than conventional sunshine pond operations, reducing the cultivation costs usually associated with micro-algae farming.

About Sophie's Bionutrients

Sophie's Bionutrients is on a mission to unleash the limitless possibilities of nature, restore our planet and eliminate food allergies by creating plant-based, protein-rich alternatives to meat and seafood using microalgae, the mother of all food and plant life. Sophie's Bionutrients is a Foodtech 500 startup and winner of the MassChallenge 2020.

