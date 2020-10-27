Sophia Technologies Sets to Reimagine Education after £560k Investment Round

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia Technologies, co-founded by former independent school head teacher Melissa McBride, has exceeded its £300,000 investment target by nearly double. A start-up that has just turned 2 years old and is worth over £2.5 million, Sophia is a UK based EdTech disruptor bringing full time, online education and on-demand private tuition options to the global EdTech sector.

According to Ms McBride, the investment will be deployed in both technological advancement and on an aggressive customer acquisition drive.

Sophia is riding the wave in remote blended learning opportunities, the continued rise of private tuition and the digital transformation of the education sector which was accelerating pre-COVID but has now become even more paramount.

Driven by the motto "Education Reimagined," Sophia Technologies provides an education platform focused on high quality learning, both for clients who are seeking full time online British schooling options (sophiahigh.school), and also for those who require supplementary support for their children through private tuition. (sophia.app)

Sophia students experience a highly engaging and interactive learning environment, rooted in recognising every student's individual learning journey and supported by our expert team of educational leaders. Sophia stands out as the only UK Online Education Provider which offers children as young as Year 1 (Age 5 - 6) upwards the opportunity to join its online education provision at Sophia High School.

Melissa McBride notes:

"As an educational leadership team which shares over 48 years of headship and teaching experience at outstanding schools in the UK and abroad, what concerned us most about online education provision was the lack of regulation and quality assurance. Ensuring child safety and protection through our rigorous safeguarding and safer recruitment practices, and through high quality, engaging, learning outcomes for our students are the key drivers for every aspect of our business.

What will define the leaders in this growing industry sector is the ability for an organisation to provide a learning environment where parents can trust that their children are getting the best help as we work to prepare them for their future: A world with challenges and opportunities beyond those any of us can currently imagine.

This is an incredibly exciting time to be an educational leader, leading from the front and defining the course of the EdTech sector as we unlock new opportunities for a generation of future leaders. This is Education Reimagined."

