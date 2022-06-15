SOPHiA GENETICS Publishes Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH) ("the Company"), is pleased to announce the Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") was held at the Company's headquarters, rue du Centre 172, 1025 St-Sulpice, VD, Switzerland, earlier today at 2:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. EDT).

The Company's shareholders approved each agenda item presented at the Meeting. The Meeting minutes and detailed voting results by agenda item have been published on the Company's website in the investor section. The detailed voting results will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Report on Form 6-K.

Additionally, the Company would like to welcome the newly appointed director, Jean-Michel Cosséry to its Board of Directors. Mr. Cosséry will be a strong addition to the Board of Directors as he offers more than 25-years of industry experience. The Company looks forward to Mr. Cosséry's future contributions.

The Company would also like to thank all shareholders represented or having voted by mail for their valued commitment and support.

