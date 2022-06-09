SOPHiA GENETICS Launches New Solution to Advance Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Care, in Collaboration with IDIBAPS

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), the Institut d'Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS) of Barcelona, and the Spanish Diagnóstica Longwood today announced from the European Hematology Association Congress in Vienna that they have combined their expertise to develop a new Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) solution to advance CLL care. This collaboration will unify the wide variety of current guideline recommendations into one single application aiming to improve CLL characterization and CLL research practices in Iberia.

SOPHiA GENETICS has already facilitated the analysis of one million genomic profiles through the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, including a significant amount of onco-hematological-related diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia and lymphomas. The Platform computes a wide array of genomic variants needed to continually hone machine learning algorithms designed to accurately detect rare and challenging cases. The growing number of users of the SOPHiA DDM™ community can share and access insights by pulling the relevant signals detected from the noise, ultimately saving time and helping to make better-informed decisions.

The new CLL solution allows for progress of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia research using genomic analysis. This could lead to better detection of the disease, which accounts for 25-30% of all leukemia cases in Western countries and affects yearly more than 100,000 people globally[1], and ultimately improve patient care. Thanks to the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and IDIBAPS, hematopathologists can now access guidelines for the mutational status of TP53, immunoglobulin (IG) gene rearrangements and their somatic hypermutation status, while benefitting from the identification of 23 CLL-specific genes for SNVs, InDels and CNVs including NOTCH1, SF3B1, ATM, IGLV3-21, BTK, PLCG2, BCL2, del13q14, and trisomy 12, all in one single NGS workflow.

The new CLL solution has already been used in routine in Spain, with further opportunities throughout the country, and in Latin America through Diagnóstica Longwood's distribution channels.

"We are proud to work together with some of the most renowned experts in the field of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia research around the world. This partnership is a great example of how combining advanced data analytics with emerging CLL strategies can move the possibilities of data-driven medicine forward," said Lara Hashimoto, Chief Business Officer at SOPHiA GENETICS.

"It is a great satisfaction to see how thanks to the partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS and Diagnóstica Longwood we will be able to transfer into clinical practice the relevant information generated for so many years in the research of CLL using a simple and robust assay," said Elías Campo, principal investigator and director of IDIBAPS.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

About IDIBAPS

The August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) is a biomedical research center of excellence that addresses the most common diseases in our environment. It is a public consortium comprising the Catalan Government (Generalitat de Catalunya), the Hospital Clínic Barcelona, the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Barcelona and the CSIC Institute of Biomedical Research of Barcelona.

About 1,500 professionals are organized in a hundred research groups. IDIBAPS undertakes translational research. It focuses on ensuring that the questions that arise at the patient's bedside have a response in the laboratory, and that advances made in the laboratory are promptly applied to patients. With over 1,200 articles published annually, it is the leading biomedical research center in Spain.

About Diagnóstica Longwood S.L.

Diagnóstica Longwood is a Spanish company founded 30 years ago with the aim of satisfying the needs of the laboratory professional, over the years specializing in molecular diagnostics. Through innovation, continuous improvement and ongoing commitment to the integration of new technologies, the company has become a leader distributor company in Transplant Immunology, Genetics, Hematology, Oncology and blood banks among others offering its clients an integrated, personalized and efficient service. Thanks to the dynamic, versatile and highly qualified human resources at Diagnóstica Longwood, it is able to complete the puzzle of business excellence, which enables the professional to optimize the entire process and obtain the best results. Its catalogue of products includes leading brands for molecular diagnostics such as SOPHiA GENETICS.

The Diagnóstica Longwood stands out for its great team of highly qualified professionals, who respond quickly and efficiently to the needs of the customers, both in the national territory and abroad. This personalized attention is part of the DNA of the team and one of the strategic values of the company.

For more information, visit DLONGWOOD.COM, or connect on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding SOPHiA GENETICS' future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on SOPHiA GENETICS' management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to its management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in SOPHiA GENETICS' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. SOPHiA GENETICS expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

[1] 1. Siegel RL, Miller KD, Goding Sauer A, Fedewa SA, Butterly LF, Anderson JC, et al. Colorectal cancer statistics, 2020. CA Cancer J Clin. 2020;70:145–164. doi: 10.3322/caac.21601.

