SOPHiA GENETICS Launches AI-Powered Digital Twins to Enhance Intelligent Decision-Making in Oncology

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in AI-driven precision medicine, today announced the launch of SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins, a breakthrough research technology that creates dynamic, virtual representations of individual patients to simulate potential outcomes and help oncologists make better treatment decisions.

SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins uses each patient's unique clinical, biological, imaging, and genomic data to generate a computational replica of the patient and their individual disease. Oncologists can use the virtual replica of the patient, or Digital Twin, to simulate treatment responses, disease trajectories, and survival outcomes in real time, and to explore potential treatment strategies virtually before making decisions at the bedside.

"Digital twin technology enables integrative visualization of multimodal oncologic data, revealing latent correlations across modalities. By simulating disease trajectories and therapeutic responses within a virtual environment, Digital Twins offer a framework for in silico experimentation, supporting anticipatory and individualized clinical decision-making," said Dr. Pierre Heudel, Medical Oncologist, Centre Léon Bérard.

"This breakthrough technology represents an important step forward in helping clinicians make more informed decisions for complex cancers," said Dr. Clara Montagut, Head of Gastrointestinal Cancer, Hospital del Mar. "Having a digital model that can simulate potential outcomes before treatment has the potential to be transformative in how we deliver future care."

Digital Twins leverages the collective intelligence of the SOPHiA GENETICS community and a robust, multimodal, longitudinal dataset to simulate potential therapy response. The tool equips clinicians with insights derived from a broad network of global patient cases by breaking down institutional and geographic barriers and enabling clinicians to tap into a global intelligence to enhance decision making.

"Building on advances from preclinical and clinical research, digital-twin technology offers new avenues to enhance the diagnosis and management of complex diseases, including cancer. SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins provides clinicians and researchers with a robust, data-driven framework for hypothesis testing and may represent a meaningful step toward broader implementation of precision medicine," noted Dr. Ernest Nadal, Director of Research and Innovation, Catalan Institute of Oncology.

Dr. Mariano Provencio Pulla, Head of the Medical Oncology Department, Puerta de Hierro University Hospital, added, "The Digital Twins concept developed by SOPHiA GENETICS is really a breakthrough in oncology. We absolutely need this approach to take full advantage of major progress that has been made in clinical care in recent years, especially in the context of pre-surgical immunotherapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer eligible for surgery. I truly believe that it is the future of data-driven medicine."

Powered by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins continuously evolves as new data becomes available, strengthening accuracy and research capabilities over time. The tool also generates synthetic data that reflects real-world disease patterns, enabling researchers to explore additional therapeutic paths and model potential outcomes before committing to a treatment strategy.

"Cancer is constantly evolving, and static snapshots are no longer enough," said Jurgi Camblong, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO, SOPHiA GENETICS. "With SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins, we can create advanced AI models based on our broad patient network, accelerating research, sharpening clinical decisions, and turning today's insights into tomorrow's breakthroughs. This reflects our ambition to make data-driven medicine the global standard of care."

SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins brings key features that could, in the future, reshape precision oncology:

Personalized Treatment Insights: Help oncologists match patients to the most effective treatment strategies based on simulated outcomes, including ability to explore relevant clinical trials.

Help oncologists match patients to the most effective treatment strategies based on simulated outcomes, including ability to explore relevant clinical trials. Toxicity and Cost Avoidance: Provide insights to help physicians reduce patient exposure to ineffective therapies that drive unnecessary side effects and expenses.

Provide insights to help physicians reduce patient exposure to ineffective therapies that drive unnecessary side effects and expenses. Global Knowledge, Local Impact: Leverage one of the world's most robust, de-identified multimodal cancer datasets to help oncologists make better decisions.

This launch marks a new era in precision oncology, one where technology empowers physicians to move beyond retrospective evidence and toward forward-looking, AI-powered decision support tailored to each patient. Digital Twins is launching on the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform for lung cancer, with more cancer types available in the coming months.

To learn more about Digital Twins or SOPHiA GENETICS, connect with the team at ESMO in Berlin, Germany from October 17 – 21 or visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA DDM™ Digital Twins is for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1673202/SOPHiA_GENETICS_Logo.jpg