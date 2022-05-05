SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Nomination of Jean-Michel Cosséry to Board of Directors

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the nomination of Jean-Michel Cosséry to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Mr. Cosséry as a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Compensation Committee to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of SOPHiA GENETICS SA, to convene on June 15, 2022.

"A thoughtful and passionate leader, Jean-Michel offers a tremendous diversity of experiences across functions, companies, and the industries we serve and collaborate with every day," said Jurgi Camblong, co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are pleased to welcome him to SOPHiA's Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from his leadership expertise to help accelerate our growth strategy across oncology and biopharma."

Mr. Cosséry brings to the board more than 25 years of industry experience in research, marketing and commercial operations for med-tech and pharmaceuticals, having served in numerous management positions at Novartis and Serono before joining GE Healthcare as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Global Marketing. He most recently served as Vice President, North American Oncology and Managing Director, Northern Europe at Eli Lilly.

"SOPHiA GENETICS is a leader and innovator in a field which has the potential to change the way healthcare is delivered, an industry with an incredible growth opportunity ahead," said Jean-Michel Cosséry. "It's an honor to join the company's Board of Directors, and I am excited to collaborate with such a fantastic team in guiding the continued success of SOPHiA's mission-driven approach to enable and enhance health outcomes worldwide."

Mr. Cosséry currently serves on the Board of Directors of Malin, a publicly listed Irish investment company; Exact Therapeutics, a publicly listed Norwegian biotech company; Diurnal Plc, a publicly listed UK specialty pharma; and Eracal Therapeutics, an early-stage privately owned Swiss biotech company. He was previously a Board Member of ABPI in the UK; Chairman of the Board of the American Pharmaceutical Group; Board Member of Immunocore in the UK until its IPO; and Board Member of Kymabin in the UK until its sale to Sanofi.

Mr. Cosséry holds an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management, a PhD with honors in Nuclear Chemistry and Neurobiology and a PharmD with honors in Pharmacology from Paris University.

