SOPHiA GENETICS and Jessa Ziekenhuis Announce Precision Oncology Partnership from the European Congress of Pathology

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, has announced a significant new collaboration with Jessa Ziekenhuis in Hasselt, Belgium. The institutions will partner to bring cutting edge genomic testing and oncology research to cancer patients across Belgium.

Jessa Ziekenhuis, one of Belgium's largest healthcare institutions, serves a population of over 530,000 and processes more than 3,000 oncology DNA and RNA samples annually. Through this collaboration, the hospital will adopt SOPHiA DDM™ across its pathology operations to unify its next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflows under a single platform. This full standardization, covering universal library preparation, unified automated protocols, and a fully integrated workflow, will ensure efficiency, harmonization, and compliance with national ComPerMed guidelines, while enabling more effective use of sequencing resources.

The hospital will implement six SOPHiA GENETICS applications tailored to its testing needs in solid tumors, hematologic malignancies, and liquid biopsy analysis, enhancing both clinical decision-making and research capabilities.

The SOPHiA GENETICS solution combines a cloud-based platform with embedded automation and advanced analysis tools, fully integrated with Jessa Ziekenhuis's Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). This ensures seamless data flow, consistency across the workflow, and significantly streamlined operations.

By unifying its entire pathology NGS operation under this single workflow, Jessa Ziekenhuis expects to cut hands-on time by 30–50%, reduce overall costs by up to 25%, and accelerate testing turnaround times. This harmonized approach also enables more efficient use of sequencers, record implementation-to-accreditation timelines, and better scalability.

Furthermore, the SOPHiA DDM™ Dispatch feature will enable Jessa Ziekenhuis to seamlessly share a NovaSeq sequencer with AZ Delta in Roeselare, Belgium. Jessa and AZ Delta jointly and equally invested in the NovaSeq, and on this foundation the two hospitals established the Bridge Consortium to provide sequencing services together. This collaborative network improves turnaround times, optimizes use of sequencing capacity, and strengthens knowledge sharing.

"At Jessa Ziekenhuis, we are strongly committed to innovation in order to provide our patients with access to the most advanced oncological care. Through our collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS, we can fully harmonize and accelerate our NGS workflows. This step enables us to generate molecular insights faster and more accurately, which benefits both clinical decision-making and our research projects. Ultimately, this is an important investment in personalized medicine and in the quality of care for Belgian patients with cancer," said Dr. Brigitte Maes, Clinical Pathologist at Laboratory for Molecular Diagnostics at Jessa Ziekenhuis.

"Our collaboration with Jessa Ziekenhuis exemplifies how SOPHiA GENETICS can support leading institutions in scaling their genomics capabilities while ensuring the highest possible quality and efficiency," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director of EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By delivering a fully automated, cloud-native solution tailored to their oncology needs, we're empowering Jessa Ziekenhuis to unify workflows, accelerate insights, and elevate patient care across Belgium."

With this agreement, SOPHiA GENETICS further strengthens its footprint across European hospital networks, bringing scalable, decentralized, data-driven precision medicine to institutions advancing patient care through cutting-edge genomics. Learn more by connecting with SOPHiA GENETICS at the European Congress of Pathology in Vienna, Austria, September 6-9, 2025. For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on LinkedIn.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

