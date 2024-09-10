SOPHiA GENETICS and AstraZeneca Collaborate to Further Expand Global Access to Liquid Biopsy Testing

The companies commit to bring cutting-edge liquid biopsy testing to 20 institutions globally over the next 12 months

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a global leader in data-driven medicine, today announced a new milestone in the global introduction of the liquid biopsy test MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™, first announced in October 2023. Under a definitive partnership agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), SOPHiA GENETICS will accelerate the deployment of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ to 20 locations worldwide over the next 12 months.

Liquid biopsy testing offers a complementary alternative to solid tumor testing, which is not always feasible due to insufficient tissue, low quality tissue, or the invasiveness of the procedure. The testing works by isolating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from blood plasma to uncover circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Isolating these DNA samples from a simple blood draw is less invasive than a traditional biopsy, helping to simplify patient monitoring and more quickly guide clinical decision-making.

MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is a decentralized version of the highly validated liquid biopsy test developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a top cancer treatment and research institution. The solution combines the sophisticated analytics, state-of-the-art algorithms, and decentralized, cloud-based offerings of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, with the scientific and clinical expertise of MSK in cancer genomics to provide a best-in-class liquid biopsy solution.

By increasing availability of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™, SOPHiA GENETICS and AstraZeneca aim to understand how liquid biopsy testing can complement solid tissue testing, and in some cases, provide greater benefit for labs and patients. This understanding will help support the case for broad global implementation. Additionally, through a dedicated real-world evidence study, researchers will be able to evaluate the operational benefits of liquid biopsy testing, including the speed of results and the ability of users to consistently achieve high-quality data in a variety of laboratory settings.

"Our collaboration with AstraZeneca has the potential to dramatically accelerate global access to liquid biopsy testing, especially in underserved populations, which in turn could contribute to reshaping diagnostics, treatment, and monitoring of cancer cases throughout the world. Their support is instrumental to making this improved access a reality," said Philippe Menu, M.D., Ph.D, Chief Medical and Chief Product Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Additionally, the breadth and depth of real-world data that we will generate through the implementation of this decentralized liquid biopsy testing platform on a global scale will be unprecedented, providing novel avenues to accelerating cancer research."

Since launching MSK-ACCESS powered with SOPHiA DDM™ in April 2024, a first wave of 14 leading healthcare institutions worldwide have signed on to piloting and adopting the application. These institutions include renowned cancer centers and reference laboratories such as:

BioReference® and Tennessee Oncology in the U.S.; Oncohelix in Canada; Dasa in Brazil; Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg in Germany; Stavanger University Hospital in Norway; IUCT Oncopole in France; Synnovis and South West Genomic Laboratory Hub, operating out of North Bristol NHS Trust in the U.K.; Sofiva Genomics in Taiwan; Syndicate Bio in Nigeria; A.O.U. Senese in Italy; and Karkinos Healthcare and Strand Life Sciences in India.

The partnership with AstraZeneca will further catalyze the adoption of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™.

As more hospitals and labs go into routine, SOPHiA GENETICS and AstraZeneca, in collaboration with leading cancer institutes within the SOPHiA GENETICS community, will generate a vast set of real-world data from patients around the world with a variety of cancers. This data set has the potential to generate unique insights towards advancing cancer research and drug development.

"We are deeply committed to bringing liquid biopsy expertise to labs and institutions throughout the globe at an expedited pace, and are confident this rollout will further support access to testing and aid in providing data-driven treatment options to patients around the world," said Kristina Rodnikova, Head of Global Oncology Diagnostics, AstraZeneca.

The deployment of MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ was announced in October 2023 as part of a collaboration between SOPHiA GENETICS, AstraZeneca and MSK. Together, the three companies are working to combat global health inequities and advance cancer research.

