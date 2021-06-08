Sonim Technologies and Mem-Star Rugged Team Up to Bring Sonim's Ultra-Rugged Devices to Crown Commercial Service in United Kingdom

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today its partnership with Mem-Star Rugged, a rugged solutions provider supplying long-lasting, sustainable, IT hardware, to bring Sonim's ultra-rugged XP8 smartphone and XP5s feature phone to the United Kingdom through Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Purchasing Platform.

Mem-Star Rugged is a preferred supplier of rugged technology throughout the United Kingdom and has met the rigorous conditions required to gain a place as a Governmental supplier on the CCS Technology Online Purchasing Content - RM6147 Framework.

"Total Cost of Ownership is a key driver in serving our government customers," said Mat Ananin, Sales Director at Mem-Star Rugged. "As a pioneer in rugged technology, we're excited to add Sonim to our product offerings and provide our customers with mission-critical devices that can stand up to extreme work environments."

Built to the rugged performance standards that Sonim is known for, the XP8 and XP5s are durable and reliable all-in-one Android devices that can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) as a result of their extensive functionality, proven durability, and comprehensive 3-year warranty.

Sonim products range from ultra-rugged Android mobile devices, tablets and software to industrial grade-accessories that are purpose-built to serve those in industries like transportation and logistics, construction, as well as to serve those in mission critical public safety and military roles.

"Our partnership with Mem-Star Rugged will provide local authorities and public sector enterprises in the United Kingdom with more ultra-rugged options and one of the best warranties in the industry," said Jonathan Nelson, Sales Director EU, Sonim Technologies. "We look forward to working with Mem-Star Rugged and equipping their customers with instant, reliable and secure communication devices that perform in hazardous, isolated and emergency conditions."

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

