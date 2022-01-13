Song composed by staff at SPIC celebrates the Chinese spirit in the new era

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese spirit has gradually taken shape and continued enriching thanks to the long-term social and living practices of the Chinese nation during 5,000 years of Chinese history. The spirit, the ideological foundation of the long-term development of traditional Chinese culture and the essence of such culture, contains multiple precious qualities of the Chinese people, among them, wisdom, diligence and courage, while serving as a new driving force of the country's economic growth in the new era by keeping pace with the times.

In line with the world's sustainable development goals, the global energy sector has entered a new era that highlights the targets of carbon peak and carbon neutrality. Given this scenario, employees at State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), one of the top five power producers in China, created and performed Zhuguang Yufeng ("Light and Wind"), a song that affectionately expressed their firm commitment to clean energy, which is in line with the country's ambitious goal of achieving carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. The creation of the song not only demonstrates the qualities of fearlessness, innovation, determination and vigor that the employees have exhibited alongside their active participation in the energy revolution, as the Chinese economy transitions into and adjusts to the new era, but also reflects the spirit of the Chinese people, their confidence, responsibility, fearlessness, solidarity and determination to forge ahead, as they face a new future.

Light is the source while wind is the spirit. Technology endows nature with the power of wisdom. With exciting melodies and rhythmic lyrics, Zhuguang Yufeng speaks confidently and enthusiastically of the revolution that is taking place across the energy sector, while giving due respect to the influence of Chinese culture and the vitality of the Chinese spirit that has touched many people in the new era.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724872/MV.mp4

SOURCE SPIC