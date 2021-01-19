Sondrel Selects Synopsys Fusion Design and Verification Platforms to Displace Legacy Design Tools

Sondrel Accelerates SoC Design and Packaging with Synopsys Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced Sondrel has adopted the Synopsys Fusion Design™ and Verification Continuum® platforms to accelerate the design and verification of large, complex system-on-chip (SoC) designs for automotive, AI, machine learning, IoT, consumer AR/VR gaming, and security applications. Sondrel plans to use solutions from Synopsys' design and verification platforms to create power-efficient designs for their customers.

As Sondrel expands its capabilities to transform designs into tested, volume-packaged silicon, Synopsys was chosen based on several critical benchmarks to replace its legacy design systems. Synopsys' track-record of power-efficient designs and power, performance and area metrics drove Sondrel's decision to adopt the industry-leading design and verification technologies enabling power-efficient SoC designs with the best quality-of-results (QoR) and time-to-results.

"Customers come to Sondrel for solutions that push the boundaries," said Graham Curren, Sondrel's CEO and Founder. "Every year, SoCs become larger and more complex. Our reputation is built on delivering these leading-edge designs on time and on budget. And, to do that, we need the best-in-class tools such as the Synopsys comprehensive digital and verification full-flow solutions. We have collaborated closely with Synopsys for many years and they are a trusted partner who always goes the extra mile to help us exceed our customers' expectation."

Sondrel plans to use Synopsys' design and verification platform solutions to enable the creation of some of the most complex and power-efficient architectures for their customers. Sondrel's focus on the design of large digital multi-core complex fabrics stems from decades of extensive expertise configuring leading processor architectures and targeting advanced process nodes from leading foundries.

"Through our collaboration, Sondrel's customers can leverage Synopsys' industry-leading platform solutions to design and verify complex, power-efficient SoCs for various markets," said Sanjay Bali, vice president of product marketing at Synopsys. "Sondrel can confidently achieve product differentiation and the highest level of productivity utilizing Synopsys comprehensive design and verification solutions for its designs."

The Synopsys Fusion Design Platform solutions and features include:

Fusion Compiler ™ RTL-to-GDSII implementation system

RTL-to-GDSII implementation system IC Compiler ™ II place-and-route solution with machine-learning technologies

II place-and-route solution with machine-learning technologies Design Compiler ® NXT leading synthesis solution for advanced nodes

NXT leading synthesis solution for advanced nodes IC Validator physical signoff delivering cloud-optimized physical signoff including DRC, LVS, PERC and Fill

PrimeTime ® golden timing signoff solution

golden timing signoff solution PrimePower for RTL to signoff power analysis

StarRC ™ golden signoff parasitic extraction solution

golden signoff parasitic extraction solution TestMAX ™ DFT provides comprehensive advanced design-for-test solution across a range of complexities

DFT provides comprehensive advanced design-for-test solution across a range of complexities Formality® equivalence checking for rapidly growing chip functionality and best verifiable QoR

The industry-leading verification software solutions from the Verification Continuum platform enable Sondrel to perform scalable SoC verification, including:

Platform Architect ™ Ultra for early SoC architecture analysis and optimization

Ultra for early SoC architecture analysis and optimization VCS ® simulation with native low power simulation for mixed language RTL and gate level with the smallest memory footprint

simulation with native low power simulation for mixed language RTL and gate level with the smallest memory footprint Industry de facto standard Verdi ® advanced debug solution

advanced debug solution Verification IP for emerging titles

VC SpyGlass® for RTL signoff and VC LP™ for static low power signoff

