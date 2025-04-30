Sonata Software Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

BENGALURU, India and FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes Sonata Software's expertise in helping customers achieve their Cloud DevOps objectives with AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency distinguishes Sonata Software as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) that provides specialized consulting services and tailored solutions to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex DevOps projects on AWS, accelerating their time to market.

"We are proud to have achieved AWS DevOps Competency status," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "This designation underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality DevOps solutions. Leveraging AWS and best practices to optimize our clients' software development processes ensures faster deployments, greater scalability, and improved reliability. This designation further solidifies our role as a provider of cloud services and solutions, driving our clients' digital transformation journeys."

"DevOps is foundational to enabling continuous modernization of enterprise technology landscape, especially in terms of building agility into the modern software engineering practice in an AI-first approach. Achieving AWS DevOps Competency status is a testament to our technical expertise and collaborative approach in transforming how enterprises deliver value across their supply chain," said Rajsekhar Datta Roy, Chief Technology Officer at Sonata Software. "This recognition complements our capabilities and underscores our focus on automation, infrastructure as code and continuous integration and delivery. It allows us to empower clients in their transformation journeys, helping them streamline processes, enhance security and innovate faster, while staying competitive in a dynamic market."

Sonata Software's DevOps practice empowers global enterprises to modernize their software delivery lifecycle through automation, CI/CD, infrastructure as code (IaC), and observability at scale. The company supports customers across industries in building resilient, agile, and secure cloud-native platforms using a DevOps-first approach aligned to industry best practices.

As part of its DevOps transformation initiatives, Sonata Software partnered with a leading global financial services provider to implement a secure, scalable DevOps platform built on AWS across 500+ applications—automating CI/CD pipelines, reducing manual effort by up to 80%, and accelerating release cycles by 30% while ensuring compliance and operational resilience.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading Modernization company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com.

