'SOMEBODY TOLD ME' THE KILLERS ARE HEADLINING THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI®

Pepsi MAX reveals The Killers will headline the UCL final's unmissable annual 'Kick Off Show'

The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will take place before kick-off on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary

To mark the announcement, The Killers feature in a short film alongside football legend and Pepsi ambassador, Sir David Beckham

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- #PepsiKickOffShow – Pepsi MAX® and UC3 are excited to announce that The Killers will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Pepsi MAX and UC3 will once again mark the final with its eagerly anticipated curtain raiser, with the event set to be an unforgettable experience just minutes ahead of the match.

The Killers will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary Speed Speed The Killers will headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi on May 30th at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary

Since arriving on the world stage in 2004, The Killers have gone on to solidify their place as globally recognised rock icons of the 21st century, boasting over 35 million albums sold, including multi-platinum hits like 'Mr. Brightside', 'When You Were Young' and 'Human'. The legendary quartet is now entering a bold new era, having recently confirmed their eighth studio album is in the works, with electrifying global performances also on the horizon.

Most notably, The Killers will headline this year's UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. Football's influence extends far beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch, and The Killers hold a significant place within this global fan culture. Bringing their stadium-sized anthems to one of the world's most prestigious sporting stages, the band is set to deliver a high-octane performance featuring a career-spanning setlist of fan favourite hits, including global football anthem, Mr Brightside.

To announce this iconic show, The Killers' feature in a short film alongside football figure, Sir David Beckham. In the film, we see the legendary pair in a high-stakes race to the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest. Upon seeing the official Kick Off Show announcement on a television, the stars challenge each other to a "race" to the stadium, with Brandon Flowers jumping into a custom electric blue classic car and Sir David Beckham departing on his motorcycle. The film, titled "The Race Begins," pays homage to the anticipation leading up to the biggest match in club football and the way the Pepsi Kick Off Show fuses football and music together to create one night of epic entertainment.

The Killers commented: "When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, we said yes without hesitation, some stages speak for themselves. We're honored to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match."

Eugene Willemsen, CEO, International Beverages at PepsiCo added: "Pepsi MAX has a proud history of bringing big cultural moments in sports and music to fans around the world, and this year is no different. Through Pepsi Football Nation, our fan platform celebrating the culture and passion at the heart of the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show, we're proud to welcome one of the most loved rock bands of the 21st century, The Killers, to the stage in Budapest. We are delighted to partner with a band that embodies the spirit of Pepsi MAX, creating the kind of moments that define how the game is experienced. We can't wait for them to deliver their electrifying performance and world-renowned anthems at the Puskás Aréna, and we look forward to the reaction from fans in the stadium and around the world."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, Co-Managing Director, UC3, said: "The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi has grown into a true landmark moment in global entertainment, and this year's edition is shaping up to be one of the most spectacular yet. The Killers are an iconic band whose energy will set the perfect tone in Budapest, delivering an exhilarating start to the biggest match in European club football. Together with Pepsi MAX, we're proud to elevate the fan experience once again — in the stadium and for millions watching worldwide."

Once more, Pepsi MAX and UC3 will mark the UEFA Champions League final with a momentous music performance showcasing the world's most iconic artists and uniting football and music fans through one compelling entertainment spectacle. The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will be aired all around the world and territories globally, just minutes before the showpiece fixture of the club football season commences.

Fans can tune in to watch the Kick Off Show via their local broadcaster and through the official UEFA YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to stay in-the-know by following Pepsi on Instagram, X (formally Twitter ) , and Facebook.

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