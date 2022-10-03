Solway joins the National Press Union of Liberia to support the development of journalism in the region

On the day of the 58th anniversary of the National Press Union of Liberia, Solway Investment Group joined 300 journalists in discussing the role of media and public information literacy in creating peaceful, prosperous, just, and inclusive societies.

MONROVIA, Liberia, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By supporting the umbrella organization for media professionals and local, national, and international institutions in Liberia Solway is aiming to grow its own knowledge and promote further public understanding of the functions of the media and other information providers about how to critically evaluate their content and to make informed choices as users and producers of information and media content.

"Solway has been developing an iron-ore exploration project in Liberia for a few years and is now entering its new cycle of production. We were always dedicated to making it right from the very beginning and working in compliance with international regulations and global standards of good practice. Our emphasis is on constructive and open engagement with our stakeholders, including ensuring public access to information and protecting fundamental freedoms. From our experiences in other countries, we know about the importance of understanding and explaining complex issues, respecting pluralistic information systems and freedom of opinion and expression. These can highly impact the quality of life of citizens in the regions where we operate, mostly in terms of good governance and accountability. We believe that collaborating with the National Press Union will help us bring sustainability of our business practices to the next level on the way to becoming a good and trusted local corporate citizen, appreciated by all the communities in which we operate." – said Maxime Sinecaut, the official representative of Solway Investment Group in Liberia.

Solway is currently undergoing the continuing transition process led by the board of directors and aimed at making real improvements identified in the Group's ESG implementation plan. In this context, the group recently introduced the new corporate Human Rights Policy committing to respecting and promoting national laws and internationally recognized human rights principles, and to operating in alignment with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas.

Contact: +231 77 646 2932

pressoffice@solwaygroup.ch

SOURCE Solway Investment Group