Solway Goes Digital To Reach ESG Goals

Solway Investment Group marks fifth anniversary of Salzburg Festival collaboration with launch of digital platform for young talent and their mentors

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Salzburg Festival celebrates its centennial year, Solway Investment Group also commemorates its fifth anniversary of collaboration with the festival, with the launch of a new educational online platform based on its @creative.fellowship initiative.

This exciting "edutainment" programme aims to engage young creatives from different cultures and teach them about cooperation, critical thinking, problem solving and English language skills through the arts.

The new @creative.fellowship talent showcase platform is a development of Solway's existing new talent growth strategy run under the partnership with the Salzburg festival, which began in 2017 with residential youth opera camps, and more recently expanded to support jung&jede*r - the festival's extensive performance scheduling for children and young people.

Ordinarily, @creative.fellowship applicants have the opportunity to experience the Salzburg Festival's residential youth opera camps, which would be impossible in 2021 due to global travel restrictions. So, in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Solway has embraced the digital age and completely redesigned its youth initiative. In mid-February 2021 Solway, within its collaboration with the Salzburg Festival, will launch an expansive digital platform blending communication tools such as Zoom, WhatsApp, Miro and Notion with the resources of Instagram and TikTok.

In addition to English language tuition, which has always been included within the @creative.fellowship programme, the interactive "Art Academy", a series of sessions introducing opportunity for cultural exchange will be offered. The updated format will also include an eight-week music and dance online residency, run under the supervision of experts from the Salzburg Festival's youth department.

"Collaboration with the Salzburg Festival began as pure philanthropy, and over the years has grown into a full-scale educational initiative which has been integrated into Solway's ESG plans as one of the company's education goals," explained Dan Bronstein, Chairman of the Board of Solway Investment Group. "Our goal is to increase the number of young people and adults in our regions of operation - such as Ukraine, North Macedonia and Guatemala - who possess relevant skills, including the technical and vocational skills required to secure employment, good jobs and foster local entrepreneurship."

"In these unprecedented times for cultural institutions, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to explore the new realities of the digital world together with Solway. This educational journey through the new online universe gives us a powerful chance to reveal the significance of art in modern life. With all these tools on one platform, we can vividly illustrate that art and culture are not solely providers of entertainment but can also teach new generations life skills such as collaboration, communication and creation," commented Helga Rabl-Stadler, President of the Salzburg Festival.

Full description of the project: https://solwaygroup.com/musiccamp/

Please refer additional questions and requests to the press office: media@solway.ch / +41417400400.

