Solvias to Build Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapy Testing Center in Research Triangle Park

Global provider continues to expand analytical service capabilities for life science companies developing advanced treatments for cancer and rare diseases

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias announced today that it is expanding its global network of laboratory testing centers with a new biotech site in Research Triangle Park, N.C. It is the company's latest investment to expand its analytical testing services supporting life science organizations with the growing number of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) and biologics in use and under development.

Solvias New Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Research Triangle Park, NC Archie Cullen on Solvias new Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in RTP

The 50,000-square-foot facility, expected to be completed in 2025 and bring 170+ jobs to the Raleigh-Durham area, will serve as Solvias' North American hub for large molecule analytical services. It will offer critical cell-based potency assays, advanced Next-Gen Sequencing (NGS) capabilities, and related testing services supporting multiple biologic modalities. From the outset, the new testing center will support characterization and release testing of CGT and other advanced therapies, including Adeno-Associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, mRNA therapies and antibody drug conjugates.

Noting that the global CGT and advanced biologics market is expected to maintain a double-digit annual growth rate over the next ten years, Archie Cullen, CEO of Solvias, said: "Our new center strongly complements our biologics and CGT sites in Europe and expands our world-class testing capabilities in the U.S. Our team is thrilled to bring our newest center of excellence to Research Triangle Park, a leading research and development center and burgeoning hub for the life science industry. We will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities to support our customers with their critical work of developing and maintaining life-changing therapies."

Solvias' new facility expands its global footprint to six centers of excellence. It is the company's second site in the U.S., where it supports life science organizations with analytical testing. The new center will feature state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation, laboratory automation technology and integrated digital management systems.

About Solvias

Solvias is a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics to the life science industry. Its team of scientists combine years of experience with regulatory understanding across small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. The company offers comprehensive solutions from raw materials to drug products to final release testing, as well as API development and manufacturing for small molecules. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias operates five global centers of excellence to the highest standards and in accordance with ISO, GMP, GLP and FDA regulations. For more information, visit solvias.com.

