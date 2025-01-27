Solvias Opens Center of Excellence for Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapy in Research Triangle Park

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics, announced today the opening of its cutting-edge Center of Excellence for Biologics and Cell and Gene Therapy in the heart of Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina. The new facility expands Solvias' global network of centers and reinforces its commitment to advancing transformative therapies for cancer and rare diseases.

Spanning 50,000 square feet, the new center is Solvias' flagship North American site for large molecule analytical services designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative biologics. The facility will bring approximately 200 new jobs to the Raleigh-Durham area over the next three years and is being rolled out in two phases:

Phase 1: A 20,000-square-foot space for cGMP release testing—featuring cell-based potency and molecular assays—operational immediately.

An additional 30,000 square feet expected to open in July 2025, offering expanded capabilities for stability testing and advanced biophysical characterization.

Equipped with state-of-the art analytical instrumentation, laboratory automation, and advanced digital management systems, the new center offers comprehensive GMP testing for cell and gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and other biologics, from preclinical stages to commercial release.

"This Center of Excellence in RTP is a milestone in Solvias' global growth journey," said Archie Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of Solvias. "Combining our team's expertise with advanced technology, we aim to set a new benchmark for delivering high-quality, reliable analytical support. It's an honor to partner with our clients in bringing groundbreaking therapies to patients worldwide."

"We are focused on helping our clients succeed with our analytical expertise. We are hiring the best possible talent to be technical partners for our clients, helping them bring therapies to market faster and more efficiently. With this investment, we are committed to be an integral part of the US biopharma innovation ecosystem," said Ilya Koltover, Chief Commercial Officer of Solvias.

Solvias' new center expands its global footprint to six centers of excellence and marks the company's second site in North America. For more information on Solvias' new Center of Excellence in RTP, visit solvias.com.

About Solvias

Solvias is a global provider of chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) analytics to the life sciences industry. Its expert team combines decades of experience with regulatory expertise across small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. Solvias offers end-to-end solutions from raw material testing to drug product release and API development for small molecules. Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias operates six global Centers of Excellence, all adhering to the highest ISO, GMP, GLP, and FDA standards. For more information, visit solvias.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Smith, General Manager U.S.

Email: stephen.smith@solvias.com

Phone: +1 (919) 389-0377

