Solvents Market worth $30.0 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Solvents Market by Type (Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Glycol Ethers, Aromatic, Aliphatic), Application (Paints & Coatings, Polymer Manufacturing, Printing Inks), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Solvents Market is projected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from an estimated value of USD 21.8 billion in 2020.

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1325

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Solvents Market"

214 – Tables

59 – Figures

263 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solvent-market-1325.html

Growing demand for home care, personal care, pharmaceuticals are projected to drive the demand for solvents across regions. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are compounds which form ground-level ozone and particulate matter and are main constituents of smog. Stringent regulations in Europe and North America for the reduction of VOCs are projected to drive the demand for bio & green solvents.

The oxygenated solvents type segment of the Solvents Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Based on type, the oxygenated solvents segment of the Solvents Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025, in terms of volume. This is due to their high solvency power and low-toxicity. In addition, their usage in various applications, such as paints & coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and printing inks, among others are expected to result in increasing demand during the forecast period.

The agricultural chemicals application segment of Solvents Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Based on application, the printing inks application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025, in terms of volume. The rapid growth of population in region such as APAC and growing demand for agricultural food produce drive the demand for solvents in agricultural chemicals application. Moreover, usage of solvents for high yield and increasing supply of agricultural products is another factor driving its growth.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1325

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Solvents Market during the forecast period, in terms of volume

The Solvents Market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Solvents Market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume. The growth of the Solvents Market in the region is attributed to increasing industrialization and rising demand for petrochemical-based solvents from end-use industries. In addition, the availability of cheaper raw materials in the region is expected to drive the growth of the Solvents Market. Moreover, there are many construction projects which are on hold in APAC due to COVID-19. These construction projects are likely to resume, thereby driving the demand for solvents in paints & coatings applications.

Key players in the Solvents Market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Eastman Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Celanese Corporation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and INEOS Group AG (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1325

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market by Type (Varnish Makers & Painters Naphtha, Mineral Spirit, Hexane, Hepteane), Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaning & Degreasing, Adhesives, Aerosols, Rubber & Polymer) - Global Forecast to 2024

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aliphatic-hydrocarbon-solvents-and-thinners-market-155300623.html

Green and Bio-Solvents Market by Type (Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, Lactate Esters, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate & Others), & by Application (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks & Others) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/green-bio-solvents-market-755.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/solvent.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solvent-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets