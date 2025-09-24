SOLUS POWER SUPPORTED BY MINISTRY OF DEFENCE TO DEVELOP 'JERRY CAN OF ELECTRICITY' BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solus Power, a pioneering UK energy technology company, has secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence's Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) to develop its novel, dual-use battery technology, 'Kratos'.

Having successfully won funding through DASA's competition to find innovations that enhance operational advantage through improved self-sufficiency and energy innovation. Solus Power has been awarded funding to accelerate the development of its military-grade portable battery unit.

Solus Power will work with DASA and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) to advance development and enter field testing of the dual-use technology. As technical partner, Dstl will ensure the technology meets the needs and operational requirements for the Royal Navy's Future Commando Force which is funding the work.

Kratos has been recognised for its ability to enhance deployed self-sufficiency and endurance across maritime, land, and air domains, while reducing logistical burden and optimising power and energy use.

Solus Power's Kratos technology presents a ruggedised and portable lithium-ion battery pack described as a 'Jerry can of electricity' to provide rapid DC-to-DC charging. Its scalable architecture allows users to link multiple units for higher energy demands, making it ideal for powering field command centres, medical units, and disaster relief.

Kratos is tactically portable, suitable for hand-carry, vehicle mounting, or drone deployment. Its low heat signature and silent operation enhance operational stealth, making it a dependable power source for missions where discretion is critical.

Stas Leonidou, founder and CEO of Solus Power, said: "We are delighted that Solus Power's Kratos has been recognised for its game-changing potential, and we are excited to be working with DASA and the MoD to further develop the technology. Our mission is to revolutionise energy access across defence, ensuring reliable and sustainable power in diverse and challenging environments. Kratos' ability to provide portable, flexible, and scalable off-grid power whenever and wherever it's needed is an ideal solution to support global defence, security, and the evolving electrified military landscape."

Over the past nine years, DASA has established itself as a key enabler of defence and security innovation, building strong expertise and partnerships across government, academia, and industry.

By seeking novel technologies that enable greater self-sufficiency and operational endurance for deployed forces, DASA supports a more resilient, agile, and self-sustaining military capability.

Darren Browning, Dstl technical partner, said: "Science and technology innovation enables our Armed Forces to be more resilient and effective. Dstl's critical technical advice helped shape the power requirements for the solution and its ability to power varied electronic systems. We'll be using our extensive technical experience to thoroughly assess this next stage and ensure the product meets user needs."

The DASA Project Manager for the competition added: "At DASA, we are dedicated to finding and supporting breakthrough solutions that address the challenges faced by modern defence forces. Through the Delivering operational advantage via improved self-sufficiency and operational energy innovation themed competition, we were seeking innovations that could achieve greater self-sufficiency and operational endurance for a deployed force, and we look forward to seeing what this project delivers."

With modern operations increasingly reliant on advanced electronics, surveillance systems, and electric mobility, the demand for reliable, portable power is growing. Traditional power sources like diesel generators are noisy, heavy, fuel-dependent, and logistically complex.

Energy resilience is fast becoming a critical national security priority. Scalable, ruggedised, and self-sufficient power solutions are essential for off-grid and battlefield environments. The transition to electrified power generation, storage, and distribution is set to transform how armed forces operate—boosting efficiency and improving mission success rates.

Kratos supports a wide range of military and emergency use cases, from powering base infrastructure such as surveillance systems to supporting soldier-level technology like wearable devices, communications equipment, and smart weaponry. Its scalable, portable design makes it ideal for land operations, drone support, and rapid deployment in disaster response or field maintenance scenarios.

About Solus Power

Established in 2020, Solus Power is a battery technology innovation company that specialises in solutions for the generation, storage, management, and distribution of power where the mobilisation of energy is critically needed. Headquartered in London, Solus Power is at the forefront of an energy revolution, where its commitment to excellence is helping to advance sustainable energy practices across multiple sectors and industries.

