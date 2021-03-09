Solteq Plc's Annual Report 2020 has been published

HELSINKI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Plc's Annual Report for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2020 has been published in English and Finnish.The Annual Report consists of Corporate Governance, Remuneration Report, Report of the Board of Directors, Key Figures, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, and Statement of Non-Financial Information. The Annual Report is attached to this stock exchange bulletin and is also available on the Company's website.

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, industry, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs 600 professionals.

