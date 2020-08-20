Solteq Plc: Changes in Solteq Plc's Executive Team

Stock Exchange Bulletin, August 20, 2020, at 2 p.m.

HELSINKI, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilkka Brander, member of Executive Team of Solteq Plc and EVP of Solteq Software segment, has announced his resignation in order to assume a new position outside of Solteq. Brander will leave Solteq in November 2020 at the latest, until which he continues in his current position.

Ilkka Brander's contribution to the development of Solteq has been significant. The company expresses its gratitude for Brander's efforts.



