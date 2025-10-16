Solomon Global to Provide Crucial Insights on Gold's Historic Run at London Investor Show 2025

- unpacks what's next for gold post- $4000, as precious metal rises 62% YTD -

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold bullion supplier, Solomon Global, will be at the forefront of the London Investor Show 2025 as headline sponsor, participating in three key engagements, including an interview session, panel discussion, and exclusive investors' networking lunch.

Solomon Global's Patrick Dooley will host a live interview with renowned financial journalist, Forbes columnist and market expert Clem Chambers, who will share his insights on forces driving gold's rally, the time horizon for $5,000 per ounce gold, and how private investors can best position themselves to capitalise on this momentous cycle.

How long can gold's historic run last? - An interview with renowned investor, Clem Chambers (11:05am in the Auditorium)

Chambers will return to the stage as a contributing market commentator for Solomon Global for The Lunchtime Summit, a panel discussion chaired by James Baxter-Derrington of The Telegraph and also featuring Holly Mead, freelance journalist and former Deputy Money Editor of The Times, and Alec Beasley, CEO of Investa. They will explore what a wave of investment could mean for UK capital markets, how it would impact private investors, and how this relates to alternative assets such as gold.

Lunchtime Summit: "What Would a £74 Billion Cash Injection Do to UK Markets?" (Panel Session - 12:30 pm in the Auditorium)

Exclusively for Silver Ticket holders, the Investors' Networking Lunch, featuring Solomon Global's Managing Director, Paul Williams, offers a unique opportunity for small-group interaction and networking. During this informal session, participants rotate between tables every 15 to 20 minutes, engaging with multiple host companies, industry experts, speakers and each other over a sandwich lunch. Williams will be present throughout to share insights and answer questions on the current investment landscape and the evolving role precious metals play.

Investors' Networking Lunch for Silver Ticket Holders (1:00 pm in the Roundtable Room)

"Gold at $4,000 isn't the finish line, it's a signpost," said Clem Chambers. "My thesis is simple: 'Gold is for war.' Looking ahead to the not-too-distant future, $4,500–$5,000 an ounce is a realistic scenario, though not a cheerful one, that reflects the broader geopolitical and economic pressures facing the world. If gold acts as a barometer for global tension, which I firmly believe it does, we can expect these challenges to grow in the months and possibly years ahead. The question isn't whether gold will go higher, but by how much."

"Gold continues to break all-time highs, up 62% year-to-date, and retail investors more than ever are looking to learn more about this precious metal," said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global. "At the London Investor Show, our focus will be on helping investors understand gold's role not just as a hedge against market volatility, but as a stabilising force within a balanced portfolio. With growing awareness of fiscal pressures, rising debt, and uncertainty around fiat currencies, many are seeking tangible assets that provide both security and control."

Join Solomon Global at the London Investor Show 2025

Delegates can visit Solomon Global's experienced team at stand B10, who will be happy to answer questions on topics such as the CGT advantages of bullion products, physical gold's role in portfolio diversification and wealth protection, and the burgeoning coin collecting market.

The London Investor Show is taking place on Friday, 24th October 2025 at Novotel London West. Don't miss the chance to gain valuable insights and network with peers and industry leaders. Get TWO FREE entry tickets or £50 off the cost of a Silver Ticket or Gold Ticket, courtesy of Solomon Global here.

About Solomon Global

Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold bars and coins for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global's team of experienced professionals is always available to provide practical solutions for clients - including products that are exempt from Capital Gains Tax - and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded 'Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024' at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

About the London Investor Show

The London Investor Show was launched in 2010 with the sole aim of providing independent investment training and education to private investors and traders in the UK. Alongside Media Partners, MoneyWeek, the London Investor Show delivers this information through a one-day, live event and exhibition – with workshops, seminars, panel sessions, live debates, company presentations and interviews. The London Investor Show, and sister event, the London Trader Show, take place on the same day in the same venue – delegates with a ticket to one event can visit all events.

Friday, 24th October at Novotel London West, W6 8DR. Doors open at 9.30 am and close at 5.00 pm.

