Solomon AI Limited Forms Strategic Partnership with VR Solutions LLC to Drive Agentic AI Adoption Across Central Asia

HONG KONG and BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solomon AI Limited, a leading innovator in advanced artificial intelligence, and VR Solutions LLC, a prominent technology provider in Azerbaijan, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge Agentic AI solutions across Central Asia. This collaboration aligns with the broader vision of the Belt Road Initiative (BRI), fostering technological advancement and economic growth in the region.

The partnership, effective September 1, 2025, marks a significant milestone in Solomon AI's global expansion and VR Solutions LLC's commitment to bringing transformative technological solutions to its markets. This strategic alliance is specifically focused on empowering Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Central Asia with sophisticated Agentic AI capabilities. Agentic AI, with its capacity to assist planning, execute, and adapt to complex tasks, offers unprecedented opportunities for businesses to enhance operational efficiency, spur innovation, and achieve sustainable growth. It provides a robust framework for digital transformation, particularly for businesses seeking to thrive within the burgeoning regional economy.

Under the terms of this strategic collaboration, Solomon AI and VR Solutions LLC will jointly spearhead market development, solution implementation, and comprehensive client support. This ensures seamless integration and maximal benefit from Solomon AI's innovative platform, tailored to the unique needs of the Central Asian market.

"We are incredibly excited to formalize this strategic partnership with VR Solutions LLC," said Andy Ann, CEO & Co-founder at Solomon AI Limited. "Their deep regional expertise and shared vision for technological advancement make them the ideal partner to introduce our advanced Agentic AI solutions to Central Asian businesses. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting economic growth along the Belt Road corridor."

Madina Salmanova, Media Spokesperson at VR Solutions LLC added, "Partnering with Solomon AI, a pioneer in Agentic AI, represents a monumental step for VR Solutions. This strategic alliance allows us to bring truly transformative AI capabilities to our clients, empowering SMEs in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and Türkiye, to compete globally and thrive in the digital age. We believe Agentic AI will be a game-changer for many businesses in the region."

The partnership is built on a shared commitment to achieving ambitious growth targets and fostering long-term value for clients by delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions.

About Solomon AI Limited: Solomon AI Limited is a Hong Kong SAR-based technology company specializing in the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence solutions, including Agentic AI, designed to empower businesses worldwide. Additionally, Solomon AI's innovative solutions are recognized as a valuable resource for the educational sector, providing advanced AI tools for learning and research.

About VR Solutions LLC: VR Solutions LLC, headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan, is one of the leading providers of innovative technology solutions and services in Azerbaijan, dedicated to driving digital transformation and business excellence in the broader region. Leveraging this partnership, VR Solutions LLC will actively promote the adoption of Agentic AI solutions within the educational institutions across South Caucasus, Central Asia and Türkiye, aiming to equip the next generation with cutting-edge, right and responsible AI capabilities.