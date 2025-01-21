SOLiTHOR Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

SINT-TRUIDEN, Belgium, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation solid-state lithium battery technology company, SOLiTHOR has instated a new CEO. Rodrigo P. Navarro is a veteran of the battery industry with almost 20 years' experience on dynamic and technology intensive strategic platforms in relation to energy transition, particularly in the EV/Battery chain. He has worked for global multinationals such as Philips, NXP and DSM where he led Corporate Development and Venture teams. He was also a trusted C-level advisor for several global corporations in the battery field. His background in the battery industry spans different perspectives including corporate and tech startups, working with investors, tech and market/business development, lab and pilot production and scaling as well as being involved in a diverse set of global initiatives.

Rodrigo P. Navarro.

Rodrigo's experience will take SOLiTHOR's technology to the next stage of its development. The company is ready to upscale and is exploring new materials to enhance technological innovations. Rodrigo's understanding of solid-state technology along with his consultative experience will help take SOLiTHOR to the next stage of progress through fostering strategic partnerships and fundraising. One of the company's main objectives is to bring forward the development of the 10Ah battery cell. SOLiTHOR has already developed a 3Ah cell.

Rodrigo will help grow relationships with developers, industry partners and investors with the aim of adopting SOLiTHOR's technology. SOLiTHOR will work with major aviation, maritime, automotive and aerospace companies to build demonstrable battery systems as well as generating sales at the next level.

SOLiTHOR's CTO and Co-founder, Dr. Fanny Bardé said, "I'm looking forward to working closely with Rodrigo. It is thanks to the continuous hard work of our R&D team in collaboration with my co-founder Huw Hampson-Jones that SOLiTHOR has demonstrated the solid foundation of its technology over the past three years. The advancements made include major improvements in cyclability, energy density, and industrialisation readiness of our proprietary solid electrolyte, making SOLiTHOR one of the world's leaders in the solid-state battery sector. Our vision is to transform the future of travel by enabling the sustainable electrification of vehicles."

The new CEO of SOLiTHOR, Rodrigo P. Navarro said, "I want to support and strengthen the continued shaping and development of SOLiTHOR. My priority will be setting up new strategic partnerships/ collaborations in order to advance the commercialisation of SOLiTHOR's technology. I'm very much looking forward to this venture and the exciting new breakthroughs that are happening in SOLiTHOR's battery technology platform."

According to the outgoing CEO and Co-founder, Huw Hampson-Jones, "The appointment of Rodrigo, with his skills and expertise, allows the company to expand and upscale its solid-state cell and battery systems technology to meet the needs of its target markets. This in turn will allow Europe to secure this technology and IPR to underpin its independence of supply and lessen its dependency on Asia and North America. SOLiTHOR's solid-state technology will assist Europe to secure its territorial integrity to supply the Defence, Aviation and Maritime sectors."

www.solithor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601183/SOLiTHOR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2540816/SOLiTHOR_Logo.jpg