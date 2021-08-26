Solimar Systems' ReadyPDF® Proven to Boost Print Shop Performance in Latest Keypoint Intelligence Whitepaper

KPI UK lab tests find ReadyPDF's PDF optimization delivers a 40% average reduction across all file types

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solimar Systems, Inc., provider of leading workflow solutions for print production and digital communications, announces significant and demonstrable results following a recent Keypoint Intelligence analysis of their PDF optimization solution, ReadyPDF® Prepress Server.

Industry research and analyst consultancy, Keypoint Intelligence, rigorously tested Solimar Systems' ReadyPDF solution for its PDF file cleansing and optimization capabilities on a variety of job types. The results show impressive reductions in PDF file sizes, decreased processing times, and an uncomplicated approach to file optimization.

Keypoint Intelligence tested ReadyPDF as part of its 2.0 testing protocol on nine mixed job types including transactional, direct mail and a 16-page brochure in color and monochrome. The results show a significant 40% file reduction. As a further part of the product testing, Keypoint Intelligence ran jobs on five production printers. The time to process each file through the Raster Image Processor (RIP), which transforms the print stream into the format required by the printer, was substantially faster when working with files optimized by ReadyPDF. In production environments, the pressure is on the RIP to maintain recommended print speeds. Optimizing files before sending them to the RIP can reduce the file size and complexity, effectively providing the RIP with more total output capacity.

"ReadyPDF really is the 'easy button' for PDF optimization," states David Sweetnam, Director of Research and Lab Services at Keypoint Intelligence. "In fact, in the test cases mentioned here, we were using only the default settings built into the solution. Users can further customize these settings to be used as part of specific workflows or for specific purposes. Solimar Systems' ReadyPDF is a solution that can plug into any existing workflow and deliver instant results to your print shop," he added.

PDF files for archiving and e-delivery are also improved when optimized by ReadyPDF as images can be downsampled to lower resolutions which can reduce storage and email services costs. Digital delivery files, once optimized, are more compact and can enable faster download speeds for end-users.

Chris Beech, Manager of Composition Services at Gilmore shares their use case for ReadyPDF's optimization. "Our file sizes for e-presented financial statements were constantly running close to the 500KB limit imposed by Canada's e-delivery platform. ReadyPDF has reduced our statement sizes by around 80%, shrinking to 100KB, minimizing the risk of exceeding data limits or incurring extra costs per instance. We are extremely happy since implementing the solution."

Jonathan Malone-McGrew, Senior Director of Engagement at Solimar Systems explains, "The optimization of incoming PDF files at the print shop ensures that the file contains all necessary elements for printing while streamlining over-complicated components. Ultimately, PDF optimization uses technology and systems to reduce the complexity and volume moving through the print shop processes."

Malone-McGrew concludes, "Our award-winning ReadyPDF solution delivers the ultimate optimization capability for variable marketing and transactional workflows. It processes files more efficiently whether that be for production printing, e-delivery or archiving."

Full results of the lab tests performed by Keypoint Intelligence Whitepaper on ReadyPDF Prepress Server tests can be downloaded here: https://www.solimarsystems.com/request-the-2021-readypdf-kpi-whitepaper/

